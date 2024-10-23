There seems to be no end to the drama Portable gets involved with as he was recently allegedly attacked by a man

In a video, Zazuu Zeh crooner was said to be on his way to his office when the man allegedly pointed a gun at him, but his fans saved him

His management confirmed the incident and stated that it was not staged, which sparked mixed reactions online

Singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, is in the news again after he was reportedly attacked on his way to his Zazu Bitters office.

Portable holds man who tried to attack him with a gun. Image credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by an artiste under Zeh Nation, Ifeoluwa Bolanle Babatunde (@iam_sexyshay), the controversial artiste narrated how the man pointed a gun at him. While the man denied it, Portable asked him who then did what he accused him of.

The singer was surrounded by some men in the area who held the suspect on his trousers. The man's shirt had already been taken off with blood stains in his mouth as he was being recorded.

Portable's management reacts to gunman attack

In a post on her Instagram page, the manager of the Zazuu Zehh crooner Babyluv noted that the gun attack on Portable was not staged. She added that the singer was fine, and people should stop disturbing her phone with numerous calls.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to gun attack on Portable

Check out some of the reactions to the attack on Portable below:

@agbatufab:

"How person go wear Richard Mille go yibbonn."

@haywise_official:

"This is clearly a set up. Why yall tryna give the boy a gun that’s clearly not his."

@sparkling_autos1:

"The fear of VDM is what again."

@mheenarh__:

"Portable, you no wan reap wetin you sow abi?"

@emperor_bolojay:

"Staged or not staged, my advice for you is to leave that area, go on a low, stay away from trouble and keep dropping music or else na person wey know you go fall you."

@iamfemmybest:

"Olamide will be regretting by now."

Portable gets arrested shortly after his release

Earlier, Portable trended because of his involvement with the police.

According to reports, the singer got arrested after he assaulted a police officer, days after his unpaid debt issue.

Video footage showed him at the police station as he was being interrogated for his offense and was moved to another section of the station.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

