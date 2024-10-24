Nollywood actress Angela Okorie has reacted after her industry colleague, Halima Abubakar, apologised to Apostle Johnson Suleman

Shortly after Abubakar took back her claims about having a sexual relationship with the clergyman, he reacted to it

Angela went online to show her support for the preacher against her colleague, and it got netizens talking

Nigerian actress Angela Okorie has taken to social media to show support for Apostle Johnson Suleman after her colleague, Halima Abubakar, apologised to him.

Just recently, Halima Abubakar went online to issue a statement where she took back her claims of a romantic relationship with the Christian preacher. Apostle Suleman also reacted by revealing that forgiveness doesn’t mean memory loss.

Fans speak as Angela Okorie reacts to Halima Abubakar's apology to Apostle Suleman. Photos: @realangelaokorie, @halimaabubakar

Source: Instagram

Angela Okorie praises Apostle Suleman

Shortly after Apostle Suleman reacted to Halima Abubakar’s apology, Angela Okorie took to her official Instagram page to taunt her colleague and support the preacher.

Angela posted a photo of Apostle Suleman and accompanied it with a caption where she said that God will continue to expose the people against him.

In her words:

“Dem never start to apologise. My Father @johnson_suleman_official God will continue to expose them amen 🙏”

See her post below:

Nigerians react as Angela Okorie supports Apostle Suleman

Angela Okorie’s post soon went viral on social media and it drew mixed feelings from Nigerians. Majority of them were displeased, and they slammed the actress. Read some of their comments below:

swt_juie:

“Angela I’ve always loved ur vibes and style but you see this one is a no no no 😢😮.”

obygloria8:

“Go nd sit down pls, he is now your father. Very soon una cup go full. Apology dat was forced on her.”

Joycee_susan:

“You’re always on the wrong side of everything.”

Msmoe_feh:

“U just disappointed me😢.”

Jessica_26995:

“Shame on you.”

Miss_natural1:

“Madam just rest👏.”

Iam_krystalgoddes:

“Madam rest naaaa. I used to like you but seems u are going overboard now. Why are you getting yourself involved in this. If that Man really cared about you, he would have helped you pay your rent. This post of urs is a No No No.”

Back_daimond479:

“At this point you have lost it.”

Clara_oluchee:

“E don tey wey you Dey mumu 😂😂😂.”

_qmerita:

“This man has a way of dealing with this victims that they would come back to apologise to save their skins.”

ritajohnson___:

“This Angela kolo abi okorie likes to always be at the wrong side🤦‍♀️.”

Kessyvincent:

“Madam homeless go and pack your properties from the roadside first.”

i_am_oyinsexy:

“Sense is really far from this Angela 🌚🌚🌚.”

Lashman_x:

“Lol u don pay ur outstanding rent😂.”

Halima Abubakar makes allegations against Apostle Suleman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Halima Abubakar trended on social media following her Instagram live with comedian Princess, in which she went into detail about her alleged affair with Apostle Suleman Johnson.

In the four-part interview, the actress talked about the affair, claiming she was unaware that he was married as he had told her he was separated.

She stated that even after he told her about being separated, she begged him to return to his wife. Halima also said he proposed to her more than seven times during their affair.

Source: Legit.ng