Nigerian rapper Oluwafemi Oladapo, aka Slimcase, has taken to social media to recreate singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid’s style.

Just recently, the Issa Banger crooner posted a video of himself on Instagram recreating one of Wizkid’s viral red-carpet videos.

Just like the Essence crooner, Slimcase stood in front of a red background as he rocked a white shirt a black beret, similar neck chains and a silver metallic belt. The 42-year-old rapper even took things a step further by also recreating the ‘Pray’ tattoo on Wizkid’s neck in his own video.

Not stopping there, Slimcase accompanied the video with comments about how he was just having fun on social media. He wrote:

“Stay Compose Bi Wizzy ❤️.”

He also wrote:

“This is social media a platform where u post social contents funny entertaining and relatable things 😂 don’t take anything here too serious it’s all Love ❤.”

See the videos below:

Reactions as Slimcase recreates Wizkid’s video

Slimcase’s remake of Wizkid’s viral red carpet video was met with interesting comments from fans. Some of them praised the rapper for showing love to the Star Boy. Read what they had to say below:

Kinqwealth_official:

“Since you start supporting wizkid I became a fan ❤️.”

jaydoll4:

“They no Dey buy this kind love e too expensive 💙.”

Micy_d:

“Slimcase my bro, you don dey whyn me too much oooo😂.”

wealth_240:

“My boss 👏.”

Mommyasa:

“Gidemmm back to back 🙌.”

Kuyt0706:

“You too much 🙌.”

Samitto_:

“Eyan wizzzyyy 😂.”

Ye_am_chichi:

“Second slide 😍wizkid😍😍😍 Fc forever ❤️❤️❤️.”

Omo_brownie_:

“My boss 🙌.”

thugboy__24:

“I dey imagine the kind way @wizkidayo go feel where him dry baba go don laugh paa where him dey aje @iam_slimcase do the calms bami we dey for you 💯 fc ❤️🦅.”

Investor_ajayi:

“See wetin old baba de use trend.”

Shybanty:

“Act your age Man.”

Khorded_:

“A full grown man like this, slaving himself for wizkid😂.”

Davidlucasd44:

“Stop trying to be someone else Comon old man be yourself.”

Uchechukwuoziomalucy:

“My boss🔥.”

Chisom62793:

“Egbon you suppose dey fight for your own life . All this thing o necessary,Wizkid come him own life so why not just live your own life than turning yourself to what God didn’t give to you not even the name ..egbon I like your song and I like everything about you but I don’t like all this you are doing online trying to change yourself to Wizkid..you can like Wizkid and you can post him as you like but which one come be make you Dey write everything wey him write for body or dey live life like him.”

Slimcase opens up on relationship with Wizkid

Earlier, Slimcase cleared the air about his relationship with Wizkid. Slimcase said he was no longer close to the Star Boy label boss because the latter had moved higher.

The singer stressed that Wizkid never cut him off; his statement, however, stirred reactions as some netizens refused to believe him.

