Nigerian actor Jigan Babaoja caught the attention of many online after his bold statement about his female colleagues

The Indigenous star, in a moment of defence about his achievements in the industry, bragged about sleeping with top actresses

Following that, he spoke about listing their individual names, which spurred massive reactions on social media

Nigerian actor Jigan Babaoja trended online after he made a stunning revelation about his personal life.

The Yoruba star, in a furious state, decided to point out his achievements in the movie industry when he noted that he has sexual relationships with various notable female colleagues.

In an Instagram video, Jigan Babaoja confidently stated that his affairs with some of the industry's most prominent female performers were worth bragging about.

"You that you're asking me about my achievements in this industry, do you know how many actresses I've slept with?"

He, however, noted that he wouldn't be revealing any identity.

In the video, Jigan Babaoja expressed surprise at being questioned about his accomplishments, claiming to be a well-known figure in the movie industry.

"Because I no dey come online come dey cap. Mention names. You know how many actresses wey I don knack? Dey mention their names oga. What’s your achievements, you're asking about my achievements? You know how many actresses wey I don knack? I don knack many. Dey mention name.

Fool, you don’t know what you’re saying. You know how many I don knack because I no dey cap online. Oga commot for here."

Jigan emphasised that he does not use social media to expose individuals, but he will defend his successes in the movie industry if questioned.

Jigan Babaoja spurs reactions online

teniola_ajanaku:

"This is insane....what's funny in this."

olatunji.teejaypo:

"What's going on here abeg. So knakin na achievement so ??? "

brownie_sughar:

"So laa naa achievements on its own🙁🙁 oloriburuku Aro kaa ro oshi, Elese kan, oni poron Aro."

001_adeboy:

"Oga use your platform to raise your voice as citizens ozuor."

akeemfajimi:

"You no get brain 🧠 for saying that and if you know be careful hmmm...you see those actress they we gang up on you ....Bobo you're not behave like 40plus I swear ... instead of you to thanking God na Rubbish you they talk .... okay igbawo lode industry no be Faithia film launching we take no you ni ...when paso allow you to perform like 20 or 15 minutes....let me tell you Obinrin oseri fin ooo."

baba_olorunoseb:

"I heard you are dating Aunty Ajara, Yes or No?"

orobolar:

"This is first class illiteracy! and defamation of character, in his tiny brains he feels it’s funny , how can you say you knack actresses? Even if na play it’s wrong. Unseasoned actor."

safees86:

"Sha no forget carry me along for the meeting wey we set yesterday @sholagbadeliveshow. Na me be seke."

benjishoro:

"So u don chop aunty Ramonta."

yemipat:

"Women with big gbola na 5&6. My brother if u Dey la too na still achievement cus e no Dey easy."

Jigan Baba Oja boldly shows off his disability as he turns 40

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Yoruba actor Jigan BabaOja is marking his 40th birthday in style as he cited himself as a source of inspiration for people with disabilities.

Jigan shared a photo of himself as he stripped to his shorts to boldly show off the disability he has been living with for 40 years.

The actor encouraged people with disabilities not to give up, adding that it is never the end of their journey as they can still achieve a lot.

Source: Legit.ng