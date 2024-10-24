Nigerian singer Davido stirred online frenzy with a snippet of his debut single for the year 2024

Awuke is set to be released on October 31, features YG Marley, the grandson of renowned reggae star Bob Marley

However, fans and netizens seemed to have clashed over their reviews of the new track as it visuals made waves online

Nigerian Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido has teased his debut single in 2024, titled 'Awuke'.

Davido has not released any solo music since the release of his fourth studio album, Timeless, in March 2023.

Snippet of Davido's song with YG Marley buzzed internet. Credit: @davido, @ygmarley

Source: Instagram

However, he has been involved in various collaborations, including fan-favourite remixes such as Twe Twe with Kizz Daniel and Ogechi with Boypee, Hyce, and Brown Joel. He plans to return with his own music.

Davido recently revealed the release date for Awuke, an upbeat Amapiano track—a surprising genre shift given his collaborator's reggae heritage, YG Marley, the grandson of the famous Bob Marley.

The song is set to drop on Thursday, October 31st, 2024. A video teaser of the incoming hit was shared by popular celebrity blogger TundeEdnut which spiked the attention of netizens to give their reviews.

Watch the video below:

Davido's Awuke spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the mixed reactions shown by internet users who came across the newly released track on social media.

See the reactions below:

fine_gurl_micky:

"Fela pave way for Afro beat Davido wan close am."

hrh_kingdiamond:

"Na this una wan compare with piece of my heart 😂😂😂 The difference is clear."

iamferry_10:

"Honestly this song no enter at all."

pretty_prshy1:

"So if wizkid no dey for African music na this nonsense we for they listen??."

afobaje_dreached:

"He wan wound me with hit see as I they smile 😂 wicked man @davido."

_charleslion:

"Baba you for put option for criticism join the poll so to get the actual feedback. That would have been fair enough and help the artist in receiving the right feedback from audience. Make we no Dey package things as we take package Mr T enter office else, there won’t be room for growth and personal development."

meliblackme:

"Even if him cough or blow catarrh for the whole album we go buy am."

big__hillz:

"Abeg abeg abeg I be Davido fan but which kind song be all this na,, you no dey sit down listen to ur song ? Abi na later e go sweet ?."

Samklef claims Davido reduced YG Marley’s steeze

Nigerian record producer Samklef dished out some allegations against Davido during the recent fight with Wizkid.

The music executive alleged that OBO was copying Burna Boy when he decided to create a song with Bob Marley's grandson, YG Marley Referring to the.

Timeless crooner as "frogido", he argued that the Afrobeats star rushed to contact YG Marley and ended up recording a "wack" song

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng