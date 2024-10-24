Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has been reportedly rushed to the hospital after complaining of breast pain

Previous reports had claimed that Bobrisky was hospitalized due to rising blood temperature and had been transferred to a hospital

According to fresh reports, the crossdresser was hospitalized after he continuously complained of pains in his breast

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, has just been reportedly hospitalized.

A source within the Service told The Nation that Bobrisky was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment due to rising body temperature.

Bobrisky was rushed to the hospital over breast pain. Credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

However, fresh reports have claimed that he has been rushed to the Police Hospital at Falomo, Lagos, after complaining of pain in his bre*sts.

According to a source who spoke to Vanguard News, Bobrisky expressed discomfort after spending hours in the police cell at Alagbon, Lagos State.

"This occurred after the CP of SFU visited the command to supervise the transfer", the source sad.

Recall that Bobrisky was arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at Seme Border.

How fans reacted to Bobrisky's hospitalization

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@preetty_bee_:

"Nah that lady that awarded Bob best female dress be the genesis of his problem and it was in that same event that he sprayed naira."

@latuskusky:

"Bob and scope 5&6."

@rawlifegorilla100:

"Maybe dey breastfeed her baby 🍼🐥, why bress go dey pain man 👞😂😂😂😂."

@eniola___sarah:

"Even if they wipe Idris memory, Bob will never forget this year atall."

@samvail__:

"Her advisers are really giving her updates."

@iam_donjossey:

"Maybe his period want to come she will be ok."

@sisioge_:

"Is everything okay with Nigeria? Coz this is becoming worrisome."

@thecheflola:

"Honestly this’s too much on him, she’s just a girl."

@lazy_baby122:

"Na idris them arrest or bobrisky?"

Bobrisky spends night behind bars

Meanwhile, Bobrisky has been transferred to a new location after being arrested by immigration officers at the Seme border.

Recall VDM had initially shared reports of Bobrisky's arrest before the government agency confirmed having the crossdresser in their custody.

An update about Bobrisky, including where he was transferred to, has stirred another round of reactions on social media.

