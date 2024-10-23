A Nigerian lady has shared her thoughts on the current saga involving crossdresser Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky

Bobrisky was arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme Border and was allegedly recently hospitalised

The lady lamented that Nigerians have lost sight of the main issues plaguing the country to focusing on a corssdresser

A Nigerian lady, Julia Nnena, has come to the defence of the embattled crossdresser Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky.

Bobrisky was allegedly recently rushed to the hospital after his arrest by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, October 23, Julia blasted Nigerians' interest in the Bobrisky saga.

She lamented that Nigerians ignored the pressing issues bedevilling the country to focus on Bobrisky. She expressed sadness over the report of Bobrisky being hospitalised.

Julia wrote:

"Nigeria is full of hypocr!tes... See how all of them face Bobrisky and leave the main issue bothering the nation (hunger, transportation issues etc). Bobrisky was rushed to the hospital today, so sad. What is his offense? He sprayed money which all of us have done. Jesus even saved a woman whose everyone was judging and Jesus told them "he who is without sin should cast the first stone"... All of you will get sense last last..."

Nigerians react to lady's defence for Bobrisky

Bernard Adinya said:

"Sister,i understand ur feelings but the man 's problems are beyond spraying of money. He should also stop parading himself as woman, he is a brotherhood like some of us are."

Babatunde John Oluwaseun said:

"My sis leave them alone,na bob be Nigeria problem,yahyah bello dey where he dey since then no fight catch am."

Onu Bright said:

"Nobody is fighting Bobrisky.

"It's the corruption in our system that we re all fighting.

"It's shocking and embarrassing seeing this post on ur platform bcs we all like and support what u re doing."

Olodu Gabriel said:

"They should leave Bob alone, for him/her dressing like that is a means of livelihood. Some men this days dress like women to dance in an occasion to entertain people and they are paid. Just that Bob is taking it to another level."

Bobrisky allegedly rushed to hospital

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bobrisky was allegedly rushed to the hospital over a high temperature.

While Bobrisky was said to have been transferred to FCID Alagbon in Lagos, a recent report by The Nation disclosed that it was yet to be confirmed whether the Service headquarters would take Bobrisky to court or free him immediately after his health becomes stable.

A source said Bobrisky was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment due to rising body temperature. According to the source, the crossdresser developed some symptoms which necessitated his being taken to hospital for treatment.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng