Nigerian food critic Opeyemi Famakin posted a video of Wizkid, Ayra Starr and others at an event just chilling and having a good time

He pointed out the way they handled their champagne flutes and called out Ayra Starr and another guy for holding it wrongly

Funnily, he avoided calling Wizkid's name in the mix to avoid any dragging from Wizkid FC

Opeyemi Famakin, a Nigerian food critic and self-acclaimed biggest in Africa, was out here doing what he loves to do best but somehow ended up on the trends table.

The socialite known for calling people out for mishandling champagne flutes has done it again. In a recent post shared via his verified Instagram page, Famakin captured the moment Ayra Starr, Wizkid, and another guy were having a great time at a recent event.

Opeyemi Famakin addressed celebrities in a clip.

Opeyemi Famakin called out Ayra for not holding her glass properly and also pointed out the other guy in the mix.

However, he failed to call out Wizkid, who was also guilty of the same "offence". In the voice-over, he mentioned that "he did not call any other person's name o".

"Tule Jare, I did not call anybodys name", he wrote.

Watch the clip here:

Fans react to Opeyemi's post

Read some comments below:

@adun.oluwa:

"Are you sċared? Ope, you taught us boldness. Where is yours?"

@hay_cube_:

"Plait is not pronounced the way plate is pronounced, Ope. Plait is pronounced as /plæt/ like pat, pad, emphasis on the æ sound. ❤️❤"

@kagantech:

"Call am if they born you."

@_ekundharyor:

"Ope, avoiding Popsy children and their wahala 😂😂😂😂."

@big.promise7:

"Dey no born you well make you call our popsi 😂😂😂😂👏👏."

@skech_bwoy:

"The fear of Wizkid FC is the safety of your account. 😂😂😂😂."

@mr.commonsense_:

"FC go play match for here ooo."

@chiweteonyema:

"This is why we have the kind of leaders we have. Something is obvious but you can’t say it. Let’s continue 😀😀."

@bh_stricto:

"God in all i do in this life, make dem no come call me "The oda guy" ameen😂😂."

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

