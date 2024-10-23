Nigerian media personality Enioluwa has caused an online stir with the prank he played on his celebrity female friends

The socialite posted screenshots of chats he had with Veekee James, Toke Makinwa, Priscy and other ladies as he asked them for at least N1 million

Their replies warmed the hearts of many fans on social media as netizens gushed over the exchange between them

Nigerian media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa, aka Eni, is making headlines after he played a prank on his celebrity female friends.

Powerful women undoubtedly surround Eni, and the youngster recently decided to prank them by urgently asking them to lend him at least N1 million.

Some of the people Eni asked for money included his mum, Veekee James, Tomike, Chef T, Toke Makinwa, Hilda Baci, Priscy, Lilian Afegbai, Kate Henshaw, Jemimah Osunde, Kiekie and more.

Enioluwa posted screenshots of him reaching out to these women and asking them for a huge amount of money. What stood out from the chat was how the ladies responded despite it being very short notice.

Media personality Toke Makinwa was ready to send Eni $1000 out of the $2000 he requested. She even told him not to bother returning the huge sum.

Eni’s close friends, Priscy, Hilda Baci, and Kate Henshaw, had no issues sending him the money immediately, even after he made it clear that it was a prank.

Actress Lilian Afegbai told Eni she did not have N1 million, but she was ready to give him N500,000 and told him not to bother returning it. Eni asked media personality Kiekie for N2 million, and she did not flinch as she showed readiness to turn up for him.

Reactions trail video of Eni asking female friends for money

Enioluwa’s video, in which he shared how his money prank on his female friends went, soon drew the attention of many netizens. Several of them were touched by the display and wished for such wholesome friendships.

