Davido Excitedly Mounts on a Plate of Jollof Rice, Netizens Praise His Wife Chioma’s Culinary Skills
Celebrities

Davido Excitedly Mounts on a Plate of Jollof Rice, Netizens Praise His Wife Chioma’s Culinary Skills

by  Chinasa Afigbo 2 min read
  • Nigerian international singer Davido took his fans and netizens along as he enjoyed a plate of Jollof rice served before him
  • The Afrobeats star was spotted at a dining table as he hurriedly savoured the hot, sumptuous dish set in front of him
  • The twin dad couldn't hide the hunger that came from within as he opened up about, stirring reactions online 

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, made it back to the headlines shortly after sharing his views on the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea (ANIF), Baltasar Engonga, who was accused of sleeping with over 300 women

Baltasar Engonga was under investigation for corruption when over 300 tapes of him with different women were found on his personal device and leaked to the public.  

Davido at Lagos Fashion Week, Davido eating rice, Davido and wife Chioma
Davido shared his happiness about a plate of rice. Credit: @davido
Source: Instagram

Davido, while responding to the reports, pointed out that Baltasar Engonga slept with almost all the women in the government. 

The Afrobeats star passed his message hilariously, accompanied by a laughing emoji.

Following that, a new video emerged showing the singer in the comfort of his home as he happily savoured a plate of jollof rice served with chicken.

The Afrobeats star sat in his dining space to savour a plate of delicious meal while one of his teams cheered him along.

Davido could he held complaining about how famished he was as he stated that he was "recovering".

See the video below:

See what netizens are saying 

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lilsuffiofficial:

"To every 30BG seeing this video, God bless your hustle, I be Artist too one love."

tochi_lifestyle:

"Na chioma food dey give am joy ,"

michelle_jessy7:

"See as person Dey happy😩❤️ and some werey go still find fault in this video una wey no get happy home for una house."

richmanswife__:

"To be celeb no easy 😂 can’t do nada without the ones around recording you. That Jollof looks bomb tho."

adegbayi_____hg:

"Una wey talk say Money no doesnt bring happiness come and see o."

mimzgirlie:

"A very happy and peaceful soul. If u no love Davido just visit psychia, 001 for a reason."

Davido announces birthday concert

Meanwhile, the Nigerian singer has announced a birthday performance to celebrate himself.

The Afrobeats musician, who will be 32 on November 21, 2024, said on Instagram that he will hold a concert to honour his birthday this year, with Odumodublvck, Ecool, Mayorkun, and a slew of other artists in attendance.

The singer, who recently bought himself a 2024 Royce Rolls, shared his excitement over the birthday bash.

Source: Legit.ng

