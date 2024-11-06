Nigerian influencer, skit maker, and actress Bukunmi Adheaga-Ilori has reacted to all who watched the over 300 video of Baltasar's sex tapes

Recall that Baltasar was arrested for fraud allegations, and while his home was being searched, his sex tapes were found, which have since gone viral

Taking the social media page, Bukunmi asked questions concerning the well-being of such people

Nigerian public figure Bukunmi Adeaga made headlines after she lambasted all who rated the sex tapes of the Director General of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga.

Recall that on Monday, November 4, news broke out on the internet that Engonga had been arrested for fraud.

Kie kie reacts to Baltasar's sex tape. Credit: @kie_kie, @oyindamola

Source: Instagram

However, while searches were going on, the authorities found over 400 sex tapes in which he slept with over 300 women, including his brother's pregnant wife and also his pastor's.

Kie Kie pointed out in a fresh clip the troubling part: those who boldly stated that they had watched all 400 videos. She asked if these people needed medical attention, as she did not think it was normal.

She also noted that most of such people complain of low storage on their phones but were able to accommodate Baltasar's videos.

Watch the clip here:

Fans react to Kie Kie's post

Read some comments below:

@slim_niikkie:

"My own concern is all these secondary school kids having this on their phones."

@officialtaiwoadeyemi:

"Me I watch like 10. E remain 390 … the entire videos go last me till 2030."

@rob_globalservices:

"😂😂😂 I did my best to avoid watching even one. And I have peace of mind."

@rkzdrinks:

"Nigerians even carry the matter on their heads than the Guinea fowl republic."

@shaynacares:

"Bet wait o, se the man dey sell the videos to sites ni?"

Solomon Buchi denies looking like Baltasar

Meanwhile, Solomon Buchi reacted after internet users juxtaposed his photo with that of Baltasar Engonga and concluded there was some resemblance.

Baltasar became a viral sensation after he got arrested for fraud allegations and was later found in possession of over 400 sex tapes with different women.

The internet personality went on Elon Musk's platform X, where he expressed his thoughts about the comparison.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng