Controversial Nigerian social media personality Daddy Freeze was recently in the news over allegations of engaging in an adulterous affair with a married woman

However, there was a mix-up in the story where some people thought Daddy Freeze's wife was referring to him as being homosexual instead of her ex-husband

The social media personality has now reacted to the trending conversation about his sexual orientation with a satirical video

Nigerian social media personality Ifedayo Olarinde, better known as Daddy Freeze, has been in the news over the last few days since reports about the court mandating him to pay a fine of N5m after he was found guilty of committing adultery.

The media personality was charged to court his wife's estranged husband, Paul Odekina. The claims made in court were that Daddy Freeze was in a romantic relationship with Benedicta Elechi while she was still married to Paul Odekina.

Social media personality Daddy Freeze finally addresses the trending homosexuality allegations about him and his wife's ex-husband. Photo credit: @daddyfreeze/@dnbnews

However, there was a mix-up in the reportage of the case after Benedicta Elechi was misquoted to have alleged that her husband, Daddy Freeze, was gay.

A recent video of Daddy Freeze addressing the allegation has gone viral.

Daddy Freeze addresses hot gist

The Nigerian broadcaster reacted to the trending conversation, addressing the claims that he was a homosexual.

He noted that he wasn't gay and his wife was misquoted. Freeze also cleared the air on the allegations that he committed adultery with Paul Odekina's wife.

Freeze bragged about his willingness to pay the fine while noting that Benedicta's relationship with Paul Odekina had ended in 2012.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Daddy Freeze's viral clip

See some of the comments that trailed Daddy Freeze's video:

@scoobynero:

"I paused my@series to watch this ? @daddyfreeze Why na."

@kingjamescfr:

"Go pay ur 5Million first Ozuor."

@khadijat.aa:

"You don pay your 5million? Ehn baby?!"

@cza_dd:

"YOU Chop Persin Wife abi u no Chop?? stop doing like small Pikin."

@onyekachiexcel:

"Creating your own happiness. Depression is real."

@dannyydaajo:

"This one wan Dey use cruise calm depression."

@evacomedytv_:

"Are you gay…..Yes or No…. Oya take mic."

@emzi100notions:

"Baba you don cast but you no know, leave talk for market women."

@ebychytoo:

"Damage control."

Daddy Freeze blows hot over allegation

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Freeze had made his grievance known to some people whom he claimed falsely accused him.

He made a video where he claimed that he would contact the UK authorities to stop COS for Nigerians and send them en-mass back home.

According to him, there will be many casualties, but some people in the comments section appealed to him not to take that step.

