Nigerian singer Speed Darlington caught the attention of netizens after he weighed in on the recent list of alleged gay celebrities by Gistlover

The faceless blog over the weekend buzzed the internet with its controversial lists of male celebs who are into men

Speed Darlington, coming across the list and seeing his arch-enemy's name, Burna Boy, reacted to it

Controversial rapper and musician Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington, has reacted to the Instagram blog Gistlover's inclusion of Burna Boy on its list of Nigerian gay celebrities.

The controversial blog recently published supposed lists of gay public personalities. The names were released in three batches, with Burna Boy's name appearing in the third list, prompting several comments from netizens.

Speed Darlington commented on Gistlover's controversial queer men list. Credit: @burnaboygram, @20takeoff

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's archrival, Speed Darlington, responded with a brief message in the post's comments section.

He wrote:

"4 months, you are not out of jail."

See the comment below:

Speed Darlington weighs in on Gistlover's list. Credit: @gistlovershq

Source: Instagram

Speed Darlington's comment stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

blexzify:

"@speeddarlintv Presido thank God u are here oh."

oma_karen101:

"@speeddarlintv irregular our national presido. We love you broksi."

nollyafrica_tv:

"@speeddarlintv Presido, I'm the happiest man alive seeing you here.God bless you Presido.The biggest boyoyo... I'm loyal."

Legit.ng had reported that a fan had shared his fear about Speed Darlington, a few days after he regained his freedom from police custody.

In the video, the man said that Darlington had not made any video on social media since he got bailed for defamation.

The man called on his fans to check up on him to ensure he was still in his right frame of mind.

Club DJ welcomes Akpi with Burna's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington drew attention with a trending video of him dancing to Burna Boy’s song.

Shortly after Akpi’s release, a video of people welcoming him made the rounds on social media. In the clip, the controversial rapper was seen at a nightclub as one of the guests sprayed him money.

The club's DJ also changed the music from Davido’s track to a Burna Boy song. Speedy was seen dancing happily to the music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng