A Nigerian lady has shared the story of a young man who allegedly asked doctors to change his genotype result

According to the story, the young man didn't want to marry his partner and he needed a good excuse to avoid it

Massive reactions trailed the story as social media users shared their opinions in the comments section

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A heartbreaking story of lies and deception has surfaced on social media, leaving netizens in utter shock.

A young man, allegedly seeking to escape marriage, attempted to manipulate his genotype test results.

Man seeks cunning means to end things with lover Photo credit: JulPo, Moyo Studio/ Getty Images. Depicted persons have no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Man begs doctors to change genotype result

Shared by @emeraldzee1, the story revealed that the couple had visited a clinic for genotype testing, before proceeding with wedding.

However, just five minutes after submitting their samples, the man returned with a startling request.

He claimed knowledge of his AA genotype and his partner's AS genotype, but demanded that the medical staff falsify the results to show AS for both.

The man's intention was clear, to concoct a convincing excuse to terminate the relationship.

His bold attempt to deceive his partner sparked outrage among social media users.

"So this "couple" walked into a clinic for genotype, so much lovey dovey, twitter people would God when. After taking samples, they left,5 mins later man went back to say he knows he is AA and the lady is AS but if they want to write results they should put AS cuz he can't marry her," the story read.

Reactions as man tries to alter genotype result

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the story.

LA essentials asked:

"My question is are the lab scientists going to listen?"

Adunni commented:

"See scope. Well, it's better than her having faith in the relationship. Hopefully she hasn't done despicable things for the guy cos we don't know the background story."

Oma said:

"Not man enough to face the truth. What's the point of deceiving her when he knows his end game? That's cruel."

Winifunds said:

"That’s so strange, he should have just told her from the beginning, what’s the point."

Arike Adey added:

"Nah, he should have been open to her about his feelings instead of doing her like this! This is crazy ngl."

Unhappy man ends relationship with girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man called it quits on his relationship with his girlfriend over not being happy with himself.

According to the unhappy man, he has no means of livelihood, no money and nothing seems to be going fine for him.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng