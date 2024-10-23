The brother of the show promoter Ika Promoter, whom Portable beat up at Felabration has spoken up

He said that what Portable did was not proper, and he made it seem like every illiterate does not have sense

The victim's brother said Portable was acting like he was untouchable because God has blessed him, and he dared him to try the same nonsense with him

The issue between singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, and his show promoter Alhaji Don Shi, aka Ika Promoter, took another dimension as the latter's brother Ijoba Lande weighed in.

According to Lande, who is also an actor and comedian, Portable did wrong by beating up his brother at the Felabration event on Sunday, October 20, in Lagos. He wondered what was wrong with the Zazuu Zeh crooner and why he was always involved in different fights.

He also blamed Portable's lack of education for his misbehaviour. Nevertheless, he said it was not an excuse because it was not every illiterate that behaves like Portable.

The promoter's brother said if Portable tried nonsense with him, he would beat up his mother. He also advised the singer to go to the hospital where his brother was admitted, and he should make peace with him.

Portable replies promoter's brother

The Zeh Nation record label boss commented on the video of his promoter's brother calling him out. He noted that the promoter ripped him, and since Lande was the brother of thief, he was also a thief.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Portable's promoter's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Portable's promoter's video below:

@otunbablog:

"But Portable said he collected his show money and ran away."

@hajmaja_baba_adugbo:

"Portable will soon sunset himself. It’s obvious he’s getting to the end of his career."

@ika_promoter001:

"I was the one Portable bull1ed at FELABRATION on Sunday. Nigerians I need ur help in getting Massive Justice by tagging @verydarkblackman."

@chuxybaby001:

"Why can't Yoruba people speak English?"

@portablebaeby:

"You won fight for ripper. A friend of a thief is a thief."

@iameyinjueledumare_:

"@portablebaeby shut up. You’re too mean, you don’t have shame , you’re just everywhere, illiterate is a disease."

@sammydray8702:

"@portablebaeby how far, Shey ori buruku tiba ee ni?"

@gbo_laa_han:

"@portablebaeby Elizabeth Joyce and wahala."

@eyanburuku01:

"@portablebaeby Bobo na rubbish you dea do."

Portable's promoter cries for justice

Earlier, a show promoter Alhaji Don Shi has shared his pain after he was beaten up by controversial singer Portable in the presence of other people.

He stated that he did not offend the Zazuu Zeh crooner and it was not the first time he would be doing such a thing to him.

The promoter also revealed that he was Portable's first record label promoter before he brought in two female managers who caused the rift between him and the singer.

