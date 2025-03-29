Nigerian social media influencer Peller is still in the news following the recent online spat with netizens

Recall that the TikTok streamer made controversial remarks about the ongoing 30 Days Rant Challenge

Following that, the content creator shared a video of himself in a mosque, praying for Nigerians who have bashed him in the past few days

Popular TikTok influencer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has taken his clash with netizens to another dimension as he visits a mosque.

It would be recalled that Peller, in a viral video, had condemned Nigerians participating in the viral 30-day rant challenge.

The TikTok star raised alarm about the situation, claiming that such activities could result in the government banning the video-sharing platform in Nigeria.

Peller, who rose to prominence after posting live videos on TikTok, urged that internet protesters find alternative channels to express their dissatisfaction.

The TikTok star said in the viral video: “If you want to really rant, go to Instagram; go to the market; don’t rant here on TikTok. If they ban TikTok, that’s where we will have an issue."

Following that, the TikTok star revealed to TVC that he had lost almost 500,000 followers on TikTok and 400,000 on Instagram.

Peller storms mosque

Amidst the growing backlash, Peller was spotted visiting a mosque, where he was seen praying. In a video he shared, he held his prayer beads and addressed the Nigerians who had been criticizing him online.

He explained that the attacks from fellow Nigerians prompted him to turn to prayer for strength and guidance.

Watch his video below:

Netizens react to video of Peller in Mosque

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

obed_dam wrote:

"Person wey dragging no dey enter again. His boldness, courage and ability to stay afloat must be studied."

investorfame2003 said:

"I pray God listens to every one of us silently prayers."

djreeves_uk8701 said:

"T'aye ba gbe ẹ leke. Wọn tun ma gbe ẹ ṣepe (Ọlọhun), Ọmọ gutter to n fly by jet. Ice water lo n fa ongbẹ. B'ọn ṣe n pana mi, mo tun n tan'na. B'ọn ṣe n pana mi, mo tun ṣana si o, Peller Ọla Oluwa ni (ọla Ọlọrun ni o) @peller089."

bahdboizara wrote:

"Tunde just promoting unnecessary things. People have good content out there, stop posting this unserious guy."

mykel__smyth said;

"Religion don turn joke for Nigeria sha...no spiritual consciousness anymore, everything na content now."

spyarron said:

'I read some comments , I just de shake my head. person de his office the post Ad they paid for , you de tell am say him follow for Nigeria problem or him de do like small pikin. Nawa for Nigerians…. The earlier we realize that 70% of what tunde do post is a promotional Ad, the better for y’all. Baba de his office de make money. Una go just de criticise am…."

heedrees2 reacted:

"Una wan start to Dey talk say he Dey abuse religion again 😂😂😂those ones wey Dey do content for una headquarter (Mecca) wetin una see do for them?."

micheezyoni said:

'Prayer wey nor dey work make you dey play."

empire_savage95 wrote:

"This boy na mumu shaa everything is now content, I wonder how people even find him funny at all self like wttf."

heedrees2 said:

Why VDM's lawyer dragged Peller

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Verydarkman's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, in a viral tweet, knocked Peller for condemning Nigerians ranting on TikTok.

Adeyanju, who repeatedly called Peller a boy, stated that the TikTok star shouldn't tell Nigerians how to air their frustration.

"Is TikTok your father's house?" Adeyanju asked Peller.

