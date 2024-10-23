Portable Zazu has announced plans to travel to Ottawa, Canada, for a show in November, which is a few weeks away

The Zeh Nation label boss shared the update amid his ongoing fight on social media with Verydarkman

Several netizens, however, advised Portable to take a cue from Bobrisky as they claimed he could be arrested at the airport

Nigerian street-pop artist Habeeb Okikiola, best known as Portable, will perform in Canada in November.

The Zazu crooner shared the good news with his followers in a video as he told his fans in Canada to anticipate his arrival.

He wrote in a caption:

"ZAzuu God bless all my Fans IKA OF AFRICA TONY MONTANA Coming to CANADA."

Portable's announcement comes after he issued a warning to Verydarkman following a video where the social media critic condemned him for physically assaulting a man.

VDM had shared the video online while calling for Portable's arrest.

In response, Portable was spotted in a shrine, making supplications to his gods about his enemies.

Watch video of Portable announcing his show in Canada:

Netizens react to Portable's video

Some fans advised the singer to learn from Bobrisky, who was arrested by Nigerian Immigration at the Seme border while attempting to enter the Benin Republic. Read some of the comments below:

whitelion3319:

"If VDM never put you for prison before the date."

faithyluv3:

"Who is bringing this kind person to Ottawa! Nobody will show up ooo"

valeriacamila35:

"You get mind injure that man like that , you wan con run go Canada , VDM go place you inside cell no."

iamjuliusjuwon:

"You no dey go anywhere na KUJE you dey go."

iamolasunkanmhi:

"You don finally enter wahala. Sebi your head no correct ni Embassy to kuje."

pluto_queen1:

"Na for airport dem go arrest you Because of VDM you won run go Canada Go ask brother bob risky wetin Dey sup."

VDM meets his protege

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman finally linked up with his protege, Veryfairman.

In a video, VDM Was seen giving Veryfairman an amulet, which he wore on his neck.

The social media critic also warned his protege against supporting social injustice.

