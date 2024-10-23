A new update has emerged online about the recent arrest of celebrity crossdresser, Bobrisky

It was gathered that the socialite was detained in the female cell after he was picked up at the Seme border

The news of Bobrisky being placed in the cell meant for women, despite the confusion about his gender, raised mixed feelings

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Olanrewaju Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, is reportedly being detained in the female cell.

Just recently, the embattled socialite was arrested at the Seme border by the Nigerian Immigration Service and transferred to the Force Criminal Investigation Department Annex (FCID) in Alagbon, Lagos state.

However, The Punch disclosed new details about Bobrisky’s situation in a recent report. It was gathered that the crossdresser was being kept in the female part of the prison.

According to their anonymous source, the self-styled Mummy of Lagos was kept in the female cell because of the controversies surrounding his crossdressing lifestyle, and they would not want a situation whereby something would happen to him if he were kept among other male prisoners.

The source said:

“We have a lot of cells in Alagbon; and when you are having a case like that, you have to look for the right place to guarantee the safety and security of the person being detained.

“Everybody is conscious of the fact that Bobrisky could be gay and nobody wants to be part of a scandal. If you put him among males, anything can happen and you cannot put him among females. So, they gave him a cell alone and the cell is around the female section and they didn’t have any female inmates around that cell.”

Nigerians react to Bobrisky being kept in female cell

The news of Bobrisky being detained in the female cell despite his male gender was met with mixed feelings from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

_oluwaslim_:

“How man go sleep for female cell.”

kemi_akinde:

“Why exactly is he being detained, was he previously banned from traveling out of Nigeria?”

Lone_wolfe1:

“The whole security agencies don see Bob nakedness 😂.”

cool_stepper4luv:

“It's clear now the arrest was staged to prove a point and justify his VIP jail terms.”

Olutosin8:

“Does the law allow what bobrisky is doing or rather this should be an avenue to stop it if the law doesn't allow cross dressing.”

sis_miracle:

“For what reason.”

Abu_toney_:

“I beg make una free Bobrisky. lets face bad leadership and economic hardship.”

mr_dicksons:

“This country sef. Una Dey detain man for female cell. How can you keep yam and goat together 😒”

sheisarmaa:

“Leave bobrisky alone.”

Olaniyi_a.m:

“Show us pictures.”

creatingmyexistence:

“Everything is orchestrated from start to finish. Bob was told to go to Seme border so he won't have to attend that hearing. Make una dey play. He will still be given preferential treatment there. This time around he no go talk. Godfather doesn't want to be revealed. Una think say Gabriellism na small business for Nigeria. May una dey play. That una country don finish.”

oyin._da:

“Female cell bawo😂.”

Official.owostar:

“Female cell ? Wahala for who no hide em kpekus 🤣.”

Bobrisky shares prison experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the crossdresser shared his experience during his stay in the prison.

In a viral video, he was seen saying that the experience was awesome and not okay at the same time.

He also warned fans not to spray money and lectured them on the consequences of disobeying the law.

