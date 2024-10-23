Verydarkman: Portable Agitates Internet Amid Feud With Critic, Shares Clip of Men Surrounding Him
- Nigerian singer Portable created tension online after a group of young men allegedly accosted him in his neighbourhood
- The street act was on Instagram Liv when the incident happened as he called the attention of his fans and flowers
- Following that, he alleged that the men were sent from Verydarkman, tracing it to their recent online crisis
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, best known as Portable, has raised the alarm following recent online feud with social media critic Martins Ortse, aka Verydarkman.
The street singer was spotted in his neighbourhood during an Instagram Live video session when a group of young men approached him.
Frightened the sudden charge, Portable claimed that Verydarkman orchestrated a situation against him.
The Brotherhood crooner went on to rally for support from his local community to help confront the men.
Watch the video below:
Portable stirs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
adorable__fit:
"Portable is not funny anymore, VDM is right about what he said about him. This portable no Dey behave like person wey get OT at all, everything na noise.{
hemywhiz_:
"Very dark man never get your time, if him wan beat you him go come by him self."
veevogee:
"Someone that’s suppose to be at the motor park loading vehicles is the person that was made famous. Are his supporters Pr0ud of him??"
d_flowergirlje:
"This portable is not a celebrity but a yeye gutter Brity to me."
veevogee:
"Someone that’s suppose to be at the motor park loading vehicles is the person that was made famous. Are his supporters Pr0ud of him?"
omobolaji_1904:
"How I wan take tell person say Portable has a song with Skepta."
soberdrunk88:
"I talk am before "the baba way do the work for portable add wahala, the more the wahala the more the money..."
Portable blasts former signee
Meanwhile, Portable replied to his former signee, Abuga, who made a video criticizing him for the way he treats his artists.
Abuga had claimed that Portable does giveaways while the people living with him starve.
Reacting to the claim, Portable blasted Abuga and compared himself to Davido and Wizkid, noting that they only sign OGs Read.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.