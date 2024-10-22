Dr Shagz had initially mentioned on social media that he was going to extend his benevolence to VDM's NGO by allegedly donating N50million

VeryDarkMan born Martins Vincent Otse, via his verified Instagram, let Nigerian know that he did not receive the pledged amount

In a new video, DR Shagz went online to share his bank slip, indicating that he transferred a certain amount to the critic's NGO account

Dr Shagz, identified as Segun Israel, did not waste time responding to VeryDarkMan after he made a public post about not receiving any payment from him.

It will be recalled that Dr Shagz had earlier promised to donate millions to VDM's NGO account. This came after he also promised to support human AI Jarvis' operation to remove the tumour in her cheek.

Dr Shagz shares evidence

In a video shared by the socialite, he posted his debit bank slip of N500k on the screen for people to see after VDM had gone online to reveal that nothing was deposited into his account from Dr Shagz's end.

According to Shagz, he made a deposit of N500k into the bank account but must have been interrupted by the bank network. He, however, shared another video of him inside the bank complaining about the failed transaction.

Fans react to Shagz's video

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@i_am_onyi_empire:

"From 5 million to 500,000.. clout chaser cho cho cho will get some people in trouble one day."

@official_imoleayo_babajide:

"Teller wey no de STAMPED 😂 This guy think say we be small children."

@smartmoj:

"GTB is really messing up, so it’s not VDM’s fault."

@ziggilicious:

"50million to 500k."

@chimezie_orjiu:

"You could have waited until you confirm from your bank before doing this video."

@officialchuksgold:

"Cho Cho Cho, from 50m to 500k na una go use una hand use pressure kpia una self las las😂."

@kriztian_alex:

"Una go surprise say this kind person never even give him own mama 500k for life before."

@iamericardo:

"Dem no stamp this your teller senior man. This story no enter."

VDM drags Falz & his father

Meanwhile, Nigerian social media activist VeryDark Man dragged singer Falz and his father, Femi Falana, into the online brouhaha concerning Bobrisky.

The controversial activist initially alleged that Bobrisky paid N15 million to the EFCC to strike out his money laundering case.

He also mentioned the names of respected fellows, Falz, a Nigerian music star and his father, noting that they also had a hand in crossdresser's prison aversion.

