Top Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham has gone online to stress Salo's bestie Tunde Perry's point about the TikToker's health

Recall that Tunde Perry went on TikTok to share that N12 million was deposited for Salo's treatment after he got shot and was rushed to the hospital

Many doubted his claims, but Toyin Abraham has come forward to confirm Tunde's statement, adding that it cost a lot more

Renowned Nigerian actress Toyin Abraham went online to silence online critics who had initially trashed Salo's best friend Tunde Perry's statements concerning the content creator's health.

Recall that reports hit the internet on October 10, 2024, that popular skit maker Salo was shot by some men who were armed with guns. The news resulted in online pandemonium as many feared for the life of the 26-year-old youngster.

Toyin Abraham blasts critics who doubted Salo's N12m hospital bill. Credit: @toyinabraham, @tunde_perry, @funnyhorje

Source: Instagram

Days after the incident, Tunde Perry revealed live on TikTok that they were asked to pay N12 million for treatment to commence on Salo, which many doubted.

To confirm his statements, Toyin Abraham joined TikToker Live and confirmed that Salo's hospital bills cost way more than N12 million. She also noted that celebs like Zlatan Ibile, Sula and others contributed heavily.

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to Toyin's revelation

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@hef_hem4:

"Y’all should save this Energy to tell him to always watch his mouth while talking when he gets up."

@mayor_of_lay_lay__:

"N12m for two bullet…babalawo can’t collect 50k from una."

@oxfordbridgetours:

"Abeg who is salo? Thank God for restoring his health."

@danielskenty:

"Jesus Christ. So poor man can’t survive gun shot in Nigerian. 12 milla. OMG! Which country I found myself like this."

@anni_michael2:

"How much be the bullet madam actress 12m."

@leo_____victorious:

"He deserve whatever he’s going through ooo if you sabi talk anyhow some people sabi listen well well."

@sugargurl888:

"I feel sorry for him...but moving forward..he should stop running his mouth."

Video of Salo requesting security

Meanwhile, new details emerged on social media after TikTok star Oloba Salo allegedly got shot during a robbery attack.

The online sensation's video surfaced on social media requesting security details to move around with him.

The video of Salo asking for security made the rounds on social media and drew the attention of Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng