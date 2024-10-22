Verydarkman has stated that a yahoo boy is trying to use his NGO account to commit fraud as he lashed out at the person

In a video made by the activist, he noted that the doctor, who wanted to help Jarvis, didn't send money to his account

He gave a stern warning to the people trying to contact him for such and advised them on what to do

Controversial social media activist, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has made a public cry about a call he got from a yahoo boy about his non-governmental organisation (NGO).

In the recording, he noted that he does not know how the person got his contact, but the man said that he was going to send an undisclosed amount to his NGO account.

Verydarkman added that the yahoo boy said that they were going to share the money, a part of it will be transferred to him, while VDM will keep the rest.

VDM issues warning

In the video, the TikToker said that he was into such kind of business as he thrashed the sender of the message. He added that the person does not have respect for sending him such a message.

He advised the yahoo boy to use the money to improve the lives of Nigerians, by patronising Nigerian made goods. Furthermore, he also mentioned that the man should not spend the money on ladies.

VDM noted that if the yahoo boy should create employment, he should ensure that he employs more than 500 people to grow the economy. He said that the government will not come after him because they can not lay off all the people he has employed.

VDM warns doctor

Also in the video, VDM explained that a doctor known as Segun Israel, who had said that he sent an undisclosed amount to his NGO account, didn't send any money.

He warned the man not to use his name to chase clout.

