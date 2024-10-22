Nigerian singer Kizz Daniels has filled his fans and netizens with questions after a quick investigation into his songs

This came after the Afrobeas sensation made the list of male celebrities who engage in gay sex industry

Netizens quickly noticed that the lyrics of one of his songs fuelled the recent rumours, stirring reactions online

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, aka Kizz Daniels, has ignited a heated debate online after netizens took note of his recent single, Marhaba.

Prior to that, Kizz Daniels made the list of Nigerian male celebrities Nigerian celebrities engaging in homosexualism curated by faceless blog Gistlover.

Kizz Daniel’s Marhaba spurred debate about his sexuality. Credit: @kizzdaniel

Source: Instagram

This controversial report took the minds of music lovers to the lyrics of the musician's song titled Marhaba.

The lyrics say:

"She say I fucck with so many boys, like Nino and brother Timini

"What of Timini? Oti do ẹ infinity (Ein)"

This had fans of the Buga crooner asking questions about his sexuality, given the fact that he is married with two kids.

See the post below:

Kizz Daniels' song spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

swt_juie:

"Omo this bending of back, is rampant now. So demonic! God pls protect my brothers."

olamash__:

"Mohbad use lyric follow us talk we no quick grab. Most of this music dey tell us wetting dey sup but na beat we dey dance to."

dreamy_szn:

"I won’t be surprised if gistlovers whole list is true. Some of them only got married to save their faces so people wouldn’t suspect."

remmy_234x:

"All of una no get sense,bloggers Dey twist una brain ,person Dey try say babe Dey reason am like fucck boys like Nini and timini una Dey twist am go another thing 💀 were lo po ju ninuyin."

st_elsewhere_phoenix:

"Fccuk with is different from the actual word Fccuk..Fcuuk with means you vibe or roll with people, not the sexual way."

bhaddestosha:

"Island boys wey they carry boys shey them get money my kind money ? Is that a flex too abi nah girl him dey follow talk too ..Una just dey hear music una no listen to the message make una dey play."

sisteryinka:

"As you no be home boy, meaning say na short time you come do. And people don dey wear hijab dey dance to the song as the thing dey sound heavenly."

only_1_bim:

"And we Dey dance to am🥹we no know say them de bend their yansh."

Kizz Daniel lists his weaknesses

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had exposed himself and his three top bad habits in a chat with his fans on social media.

A man known as Royal Zanmi had asked him if he had bad habits and asked him to list them, to which the singer obliged.

In his response, he listed three of his bad habits and said that anyone who doesn't have any should strike the wall.

Source: Legit.ng