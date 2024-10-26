Sophia Momodu was not going to be left out of the fever surrounding Wizkid's new song, Piece of My Heart

Davido's baby mama, Sophia, shared a video while on a plane, with the new and trending song blasting through

Fans soon noticed the video and began to spread all kinds of narratives about how Sophia prefers Wizzy's sound to that of her baby daddy's

Davido's baby mama, Sophia Momodu, made headlines today after she was caught doing something that is regarded 'unexpected'.

The mother-of-one was spotted listening to Wizkid, her baby daddy's industry rival, Wizkid. The recently released song Piece of My Heart seemed to have occupied the hearts of social media users, including Sophia's.

It's off the album ‘Morayo’ featuring American singer Brent Faiyaz.

Sophia Momodu shares clip while listening to Wizkid. Credit: @davido, @wizkidayo, @thesophiamomodu

Sophia appeared to be on vacation in the video, and she shared a clip that captured the view from an air pane while listening to Wizzy.

She also noted that Lagos has a piece of her heart but is always happy to leave. The clip has now garnered much online attention, as many have shared their takes. Some have also assumed that he was intentionally trying to strike a nerve.

Recall that Davido and Sophia have not been on good terms since their viral child custody battle.

How fans reacted to the clip

Read some reactions below:

@ibeakam14:

"Without Davido she no fit enter blog."

@dannycript001:

"Even Davido dey vibe Wizkid song and Wizkid dey vibe Davido song so what is the problem."

@heistoner_dc:

"Even choima Dey crush on Wiz lowkey."

@udochukwu_h:

"Anything for clout, Sophia is ready, she still misses davido."

@officialbigtee6:

"Even davido himself no dey listen to the noise he dey enter studio sing."

@dfw.prospa_ad:

"It’s her choice buh she chasing clouts."

Davido shares dramatic picture of himself & Chioma

Meanwhile, singer Davido has been flaunting his wife Chioma since he got married traditionally in a flamboyant ceremony.

However, his first baby mama, Sophia Momodu, was being tackled by a real estate company after she shared her new mansion online.

Amid the drama, the Feel crooner decided to take his fans down memory lane as he shared a dramatic picture, which sparked mixed reactions.

