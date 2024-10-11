A cleric known as Alfa Muhmeen has reacted to the way Muslims are joining to Kizz Daniel's Marhaba challenge

In a video made by the cleric, he said that Kizz Daniel's wife will not go naked but the ladies joining the video will wear undergarment to do it

The Muslim cleric dragged them to filth and called those joining the challenge different names in the recording

Muslim cleric, Alfa Muhmeen, has lashed out at ladies jumping on Kiss Daniel's Marhaba challenge.

In a video made by the cleric, he slammed ladies and called them different names including “werey”, “unfortunate” with the way they dress to dance to Kizz Daniel's song.

He told them to check out the singer, who loves showing off his wife online, to see how his woman dresses and covers up in all the videos he has put up.

Cleric shares what ladies wear

In the recording, the angry cleric explained that some Muslim ladies will wear undergarments and will be dancing to the challenge.

He also added that some other ladies would not cover their chest and will dancing to the songs sang by the music star, who deleted his wife's pictures from Instagram, sang.

See the video here:

How fan reacted to Alfa's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the cleric. Here are some of the comments below:

@avatar_btc____:

"Alfa give me your plug."

@hrh_oluwamustdamilare:

"Alfa wan trend."

@iamlammyjoss:

"Until he mentioned the dressing part I don de look the kind cause I won give am."

@brain_______01:

"I love the tune tho."

@xspensive_01:

"This Alfa na werey."

@__zee__nah__xxi:

"Piti piti the world has met you all."

@sulycrown:

"Make this Alfa do cover to that song asswear e go sweet."

@zeemtf01:

"This one na Alfa or mad man smh."

Kizz Daniel lists his weaknesses

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had exposed himself and his three top bad habits in a chat with his fans on social media.

A man known as Royal Zanmi had asked him if he had bad habits and asked him to list them, to which the singer obliged.

In his response, he listed three of his bad habits and said that anyone who doesn't have any should strike the wall.

