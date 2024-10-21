A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she saw popular cross dresser, Bobrisky at a shop

In the video, the lady expressed her amazement over the cross dresser's physical appearance, saying be looked good

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady has shared her opinion about popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye a.k.a Bobrisky, following her recent experience with him.

The lady, who shared a video of the unexpected meeting on TikTok, expressed her amazement at Bobrisky's impressive physical appearance.

Lady shares video Bobrisky at shop Photo credit: @sonkaokekegan/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady praises Bobrisky's physical appearance

Posted by @sonkaokekegan, the video showed Bobrisky sitting on a couch, chatting away, and looking great without any filters.

The lady's reaction sparked lots of comments from social media users, with many sharing their opinions on Bobrisky's appearance.

While some users praised Bobrisky's confidence and style, others still expressed concern about the crossdresser's lifestyle choices.

"POV: walked into a random shop and stumbled upon Bobrisky. He/she is actually not bad on ground o. Actually looks good o even without filter I no go lie," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of Bobrisky

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the clip.

@Shop_less_luxury said:

"E good as u use better for shim o and u no use android video am."

@Nique stated:

"Omo as a lady, it's very stressful for me to fix attachments or wigs, just wondering why a guy will decide to go through such trouble."

@Dodji commented:

"I was about to like the video then I see all the disrespectful comments."

@Andersonlove said:

"The fact that you are still 8ting with this weird song is giving I want to trend!"

@hotstuff5757 said:

"Dear you did not stumble it was private bobrisky don't roll like that you don't stumble on her."

@Sil ver said:

"Try nonsense that police go beat caze commot for your head."

@QueenNdidi said:

"Lawless country! Same people that made laws are same people breaking it. Uniform man guarding him for not being straight."

@Assie boy said:

"Osheeeeeeeey bobo to risky."

@Rose added:

"Bob fine for real life oo."

@Blueblood commented:

"Security top notch."

Watch the video below:

Make-up artist posts Bobrisky's video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady took to social media to celebrate doing the makeup of a celebrity, Bobrisky.

The excited lady shared a rare video showing the transformed look of the crossdresser and caused a stir online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng