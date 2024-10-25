Seun Kuti Reacts to Don Jazzy's Response to Oluwadolarz's Claims of Promoters Demanding Gay Sex
- Seun Kuti, a Nigerian socialite and musician, has shared his stance on Don Jazzy's response to Oluwadolarz
- Recall that the skit maker has claimed that music promoters are demanding gay sex, which sparked controversy online
- In a new video shared by Seun Kuti, he stated the worth of Don Jazzy's response to such huge claims
Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has eventually weighed in on the online drama the ensured following a comment by a Skitmaker, Oluwadolarz, whose real name is
Recall that the skit maker, who is making conscious efforts to delve into the music scene, affirmed via his Instagram story that some promoters are asking for gay sex in exchange for favours.
In his words:
"You will promote my songs. Endorse my music. Help me top chart. But make I first bend over make you enter my Yansh. E.n.k.r sir."
Falz discloses Seun Kuti apologised, spills more BTS on case with VDM: "Na English U still dey talk"
In reaction, Don Jazzy asked him to point out the culprits or say that his statement was a lie. Many took the music mogul's contribution out of context, igniting certain rumours about him.
Touching on this, Seun Kuti noted that Don Jazzy's response to Oluwadolarz's claims is worth way more than the N100 million he donated to VeryDarkMan's NGO.
He asserted that Jazzy's response meant that he had enough people trying to cover up for evil-doers in the industry.
Watch clip here:
How fans reacted to Seun Kuti's take
Read some comments below:
@starpickng:
"VDM is the best."
@FEARLESS_ROCK_:
"No be lie."
@powerchibueze:
"Tell your friend, how about the NGO, say him never start anything ooo, abiii him wan make the money reach 1 billion or wetin."
DJ Big N shuns naysayers, defends Don Jazzy over narrative of being gay: "He has never met Bobrisky"
@man_delta73974:
"Statement weh pass 100 million? Na the Igbo deh cause am."
@Abdulla87008668:
"Dis one don craze."
@DAleoghena:
"Cho Cho Cho master… No Evidence."
Falz discloses Seun Kuti apologised
Meanwhile, top Nigerian multi-talented entertainer Folarin Falana, widely known as Falz, spoke about his brouhaha with VDM in a recent interview.
He noted that while Seun Kuti tendered a heartfelt apology to him, VDM failed to do so and instead painted him as an oppressor.
While speaking, he also stated that VDM failed to do his due diligence before coming for him and his father, amongst other things.
