Seun Kuti, a Nigerian socialite and musician, has shared his stance on Don Jazzy's response to Oluwadolarz

Recall that the skit maker has claimed that music promoters are demanding gay sex, which sparked controversy online

In a new video shared by Seun Kuti, he stated the worth of Don Jazzy's response to such huge claims

Nigerian singer Seun Kuti has eventually weighed in on the online drama the ensured following a comment by a Skitmaker, Oluwadolarz, whose real name is

Recall that the skit maker, who is making conscious efforts to delve into the music scene, affirmed via his Instagram story that some promoters are asking for gay sex in exchange for favours.

Seun Kuti sheds light on Don Jazzy's stance on Oluwadolarz's claim. Credit: @Donjazzy, @oluwadolarz, @itsbigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

In his words:

"You will promote my songs. Endorse my music. Help me top chart. But make I first bend over make you enter my Yansh. E.n.k.r sir."

In reaction, Don Jazzy asked him to point out the culprits or say that his statement was a lie. Many took the music mogul's contribution out of context, igniting certain rumours about him.

Touching on this, Seun Kuti noted that Don Jazzy's response to Oluwadolarz's claims is worth way more than the N100 million he donated to VeryDarkMan's NGO.

He asserted that Jazzy's response meant that he had enough people trying to cover up for evil-doers in the industry.

Watch clip here:

How fans reacted to Seun Kuti's take

Read some comments below:

@starpickng:

"VDM is the best."

@FEARLESS_ROCK_:

"No be lie."

@powerchibueze:

"Tell your friend, how about the NGO, say him never start anything ooo, abiii him wan make the money reach 1 billion or wetin."

@man_delta73974:

"Statement weh pass 100 million? Na the Igbo deh cause am."

@Abdulla87008668:

"Dis one don craze."

@DAleoghena:

"Cho Cho Cho master… No Evidence."

Falz discloses Seun Kuti apologised

Meanwhile, top Nigerian multi-talented entertainer Folarin Falana, widely known as Falz, spoke about his brouhaha with VDM in a recent interview.

He noted that while Seun Kuti tendered a heartfelt apology to him, VDM failed to do so and instead painted him as an oppressor.

While speaking, he also stated that VDM failed to do his due diligence before coming for him and his father, amongst other things.

