DJ Cuppy's ex-lover, Ryan Taylor, has shared a video of his lover and their baby in a video on social media

In the post, he noted that he realised how rich he was, and he thanked God for his family as they went on vacation

The video sparked reactions among fan as they aired their view about DJ Cuppy's failed relationship

Florence Otedola's former lover, Ryan Taylor, has made an appreciation post about how rich he was.

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had announced engagement to Taylor in 2022. The DJ was taunted then by Fiona Michelle, Taylor's ex-lover then. However, the relationship later hit the rock.

Reactions trail Ryan Taylor and lover's video. Photo credit @cuppymusic@tyan.taylor

Source: Instagram

In a post shared by the boxer, a year after breaking up with the DJ, he noted that he realised how rich he was. He showed off Michelle, whom he claimed to have broken up with, when he started dating DJ Cuppy.

In the video, Michelle was holding their baby, as they seem to be going on a vacation.

He said that praise be to Allah, all, every day.

Recall that DJ Cuppy had a hard time overcoming the heartbreak from his lover, Taylor. She made reference to their relationship several times on social media.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by Taylor. Here are some of the comments below:

@deepcoremelanin:

"Thank God Cuppy didn’t end up pregnant. God abeg."

@geenafoodiesandspice:

"A girl will just be on her own Jejeje, One human man will just come from nowhere and bring unnecessary Drama into her life… God keep helping your daughters."

@iva_brown_liquor:

"It’s how Fiona has been hiding the baby since only for this man to post her on social media🥲🥲 I still love her tho!."

@charliente:

"Chai this guy use Cuppy play DJ."

@julienjeman:

"I stand with DJ CVuppy."

@therealikegbunams:

"Ooooooh, the baby Fiona has been hiding."

@naija_rich_kids:

"And he was on here acting like the victim."

@shatu_bee:

"Cuppy dodged a bullet."

@may_flawless:

"Something is wrong that baby isn’t."

DJ Cuppy prays on X

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Cuppy had shared the desire of her heart on X as she tendered her request to God in the viral post.

The disc jockey prayed that God should shower his blessing upon her life and ensure that it is multiplied in two folds.

Her post sparked reactions in the comments section as fans share their hot takes about her prayer and what they want God to do for her

