Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has marked the birthday celebration of his beautiful wife on social media

He shared beautiful photos they took for her birthday and he wrote a lovely note to her as well

In the caption of the photos, he described her great qualities as he showered prayer on her

Media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has marked the birthday celebration of his lovely wife in a grand way.

He took to social media to post lovely pictures they both took in commemoration of her birthday.

Ebuka celebrates wife with sweet birthday note. Photo credit @ebuka

Source: Instagram

Ebuka lists the good qualities of his wife

The host of the BBN reality show stated that his wife is a hard babe but at the same time, she is the softest. He added that she is a definition of loyalty.

In the picture collage he made, his wife wore a long red T-shirt with the inscription "It's my birthday". While Ebuka wore a blue shirt and trousers.

See the post here:

Fans react to Ebuka's post

Netizens have reacted to the post made by Ebuka where he celebrated his beautiful wife. Here are some of the comments below.

@greatolivethe:

"That’s more like it. Ebuka is now Showing PDA and and I love it. Happy birthday Asa Ebuka Obi Uchendu!!"

@unusualphyna:

"Happy birthday Queen.:

@wathonianyansi:

"Happy birthday gorgeous .:

@oga.bedge:

"I saved my wife’s name with an ‘m at the end of it. When an Igbo man adds ‘m to your name, pack it up sis, streets is done for you. Go to his house."

@lalaakindoju:

"Hard babe but na she soft pass! Happy birthday darling @justcynthia_o

@ebuukanary:

"Chai! So proud of my Anambra brothers, y'all know how to treat women biko.. Happy birthday our wife."

@uchino.amatey:

"So beautiful! Happy Birthday to her."

@stevechuks_:

"Happy birthday @justcynthia_o God bless you always ."

@fabricbyceke:

"Happy birthday to your wife."

@thelifeof_ifeyinwaighodalo:

"Happy birthday dear and happy birthday to you too her ."

Ebuka's wife throws lavish 40th birthday for her husband

According to a previous report by Legit.ng Ebuka's wife, Cynthia had celebrated her husband in a grand way as he marked his 40th birthday.

The media personality had stated that he did not want any party, however, his wife went ahead to stage a surprise birthday ceremony for him.

She shared the video that captured all the things done during the celebration.

Source: Legit.ng