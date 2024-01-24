Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife Cynthia has answered some questions her fans are curious to asked her publicly

The mother of two was asked if her husband's job as the host of BBNaija makes her ever feel insecure as a person

In her response, she said no that she is naturally a secured person and she also has confidence in her self

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu, the better half of media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has faced the hot seat and answered some fans who are curious about her relationship with her man.

A fan had asked her if she has ever been insecure because of the nature of job her husband handles as the host of Big Brother Naija.

Responding Cynthia noted that her husband's job is what he does for a living so she can never be insecure because he is earning a living.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's wife says her husband's job doesn't make her feel insecure. Photo credit @ebuka

She added that she not a naturally insecure person so she cannot be affected by the nature of her husband's job.

Cynthia says she is a confident person

Explaining further, the mother of two added that she is naturally confident in her own skin. So she cannot be bothered by what her fashionista husband does.

Cynthia also noted that if she was an insecure person, she will also be affected if her husband was a medical doctor.

See the clip here:

How fans reacted to Cynthia's video

Netizens have reacted to the recording made by Cynthia Ebuka's wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@chii.ogbu:

"As she should. The wife of a certain actor should see this."

@sonia467438:

"Billionaire daughter I love her."

@foodcraftersng:

"I love the firmness of her voice...its different from her face. Her face looks very soft and sweet compared to her voice."

@that_jeans_girl:

"I need her around, find her for me."

@realrozeishaku:

"Is she CeeC’s sister?"

@daberechi.fortune:

"Y is looking like ceec."

@tech.woman:

"Ok ma'am. please add that you re friends with your man and he gives you that assurance that you don't need to even bat an eyelid. and that is how it should be."

@brbsextoysnigeria:

"Wisdom and beauty endowed in a person. If he were to be a doctor she’ll still be insecure. Lesson is work on yourself and be confident in your own self."

@ez_printing:

"I like her she is speak soo well and mature she is a calm person.'

@layo.of.lagos:

"Find the Ebuka for me."

@miz_jl:

"All of you, saying Toyosi should see this needs to be checked. Are both men in the same profession?"

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu celebrate wife

Legit.ng had reported that Ebuka had marked the birthday celebration of his beautiful wife on social media.

He shared lovely pictures they took for her birthday and wrote a heartwarming note to her.

The media personality described the great personality and qualities she has and he also showered prayer on her.

