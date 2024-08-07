Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia, has expressed her wish to have a son

The public figure who already has two daughters with the BBNaija show host discussed this on the Mums Next Door show

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu’s prayer for a boy child was met with interesting reactions from social media users

Nigerian media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia, has made headlines over her wish to have a son.

Cynthia Obi-Uchendu was recently a guest on ex-BBNaija star Maria Chike Benjamin’s Mums Next Door show, where she spoke about her family dynamics.

Fans react to video of Ebuka's wife sharing wish to have a son. Photos: @justcynthia_O

Source: Instagram

On the show, Maria asked Cynthia about her kids and if she wished to have more. Ebuka’s wife responded by expressing her desire for a son.

According to the mum of two, she already has two daughters with Ebuka and would like to have one more, preferably a boy. However, she seemed to describe her husband’s indifference about it.

According to Cynthia, Ebuka initially wanted to have just one child because he wanted to make sure they had the best.

See the video below:

Fans react to Ebuka’s wife’s wish

Legit.ng gathered some comments from Nigerians who reacted to Ebuka’s wife’s interview with Maria. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Victory.writers:

“I pray God answers her request.”

ogelis:

“From your mouth to God's ears Darling. Be it unto you according to God's words and promises.”

Udumask:

“Amen to her prayer.”

bestdeal_appliances:

“From your mouth to God’s ears…You shall have a son..Amen.”

amandachisom_:

“May God grant you the gift of sons.”

sunbelcakes:

“Awwwwwwwww, the Lord has heard you.”

llinasherbsandspices:

“Your prayers have been answered, carry your twins in Jesus name. Amen.”

naija.bakers:

“I pray God answers her desires. Amen 🙏.”

Timewaitsfornoone211:

“Main character syndrome Dey worry this Maria.”

nelmmas_bakes_treat_nnewi:

“It’s done nne, you will bear sons for your husband, Amen 🙏.”

Opulence_official_:

“A miracle boy you shall carry soon nne 🙏🙏.”

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu celebrates wife

Legit.ng erlier reported that Ebuka marked the birthday of his beautiful wife on social media.

He shared lovely pictures they took for her birthday and wrote a heartwarming note to her.

The media personality praised her great personality and qualities and showered prayers on her.

