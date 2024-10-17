A new video of Ikodu Bois has been making the rounds on social media, and it has gained so much attention

The creative pack thought it wise to reenact the music video of Asake's MMS, featuring Wizkid, which now has millions of views on YouTube

These skit makers boys brought every detail of the music video to life in their own way, further solidifying their spot as one of Ikorodu's finest creatives

Nigerians love a new video production by Ikorodu Bois that has been making the rounds on social media.

Ikorodu Bois comprises three siblings, Babatunde Sanni, Muiz Sanni, Malik Sanni, and their cousin, Fawas Aina.

Fans react as Ikorodu Bois recreate MMS. Credit: @asakemusic, @wizkidayo

The famous young skit makers took over the internet after they recreated a video of Asake's MMS, where he featured Afrobeat crooner Ayodeji Balogun, widely known as Wizkid.

Asake released the official music video to MMS on October 8, 2024, which has now garnered millions of views on the platform.

Although Wizkid initially got slammed for churning out a "shallow" verse for the track, the critically acclaimed song is now the most successful of Asake's albums. They have also given a life performance of the song

Fans react to the video

Asake’s Comment As He Speaks About Lungu

Meanwhile, a live video of Asake speaking about how his collaboration with Wizkid on MMS happened trended online.

Asake shared how he had another artiste he wanted to collaborate with before Wizkid jumped on it.

The YBNL star's revelation has spurred comments from netizens, with many shading Wizkid.

