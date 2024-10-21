Some pictures taken at Toke Makinwa's 40th birthday has sent fans into a state of confusion after the images surfaced online

In one of the pictures, Farouk, Makinwa's lover was on his knees and was holding Makinwa's hand

It looked as if he was trying to insert a ring on her finger and fans went wild that they were getting married

Some pictures of media personality, Toke Makinwa and her lover, Farouk Umar, sent their fans into a state of confusion with how they posed t her 40th birthday ceremony.

The lady, who was spotted at Eko market months ago, had a thanksgiving ceremony to mark her 40th birthday and after the pictures from the event surfaced online, many said that she had gotten married to her lover.

In the picture, she and Farouk were wearing matching colours and cap, they sat beside each other and Farouk was holding Makinwa's hand.

Controversial disc jockey, Dorcas Fapson, who had a running battle with singer Skiibii, shared some of the pictures which sent fans in a state of confusion.

Toke Makinwa and lover loves up

In a video which surfaced online, Makinwa and Farouk were loving up as they held unto each other.

Farouk gave her a kiss at the back of her neck and Makinwa smiled to show that she was enjoying it.

In another picture, Farouk was seen kneeling in front of Makinwa, and he held onto one of her fingers as she was about inserting a ring in it.

See the photos here:

How fans reacted to Makinwa's pictures

Netizens shared their hot takes about the pictures of Makinwa and her lover. Here are some of the comments below:

