Police spokesperson in Delta State warned Point of Sale (POS) operators against accepting transactions above N500,000, as such sums maybe linked to kidnappers

This warning came during a suspect parade in Asaba, where Bright highlighted a case involving a POS operator who received 4 million naira on behalf of kidnappers

A suspect named Timothy admitted his involvement in the kidnapping syndicate and is currently under investigation

Edafe Bright, the police spokesperson in Delta State, has sternly warned Point of Sale (POS) operators against accepting transactions exceeding N500,000, cautioning that such sums might be ransom money linked to kidnappers.

This warning was issued on Thursday while suspects were paraded in Asaba, the state capital.

“I have been talking and educating people on social media particularly POS operators. Any person that wants to do a transaction above N500,000 should go to the bank. Wherever you are as POS operator, you are receiving money too much, that is unreasonably high, understand that there is element of crime in it, because they are supposed to go to the bank, ” Bright said in a video.

The police spokesperson explained further by citing a specific case:

“This lady was contacted by a suspect who collected her account number, her POS account number and sent 4 million naira into the account. Four million naira that was taken from a victim who was kidnapped. And she said her own profit was N40,000 naira.”

He proceeded to question the POS lady, who confessed that she had received the money on behalf of a man named Timothy, who was standing nearby.

Timothy admitted to the police spokesman that he was part of the kidnapping syndicate and had received the money on their behalf.

64-year-old suspected kidnapper, others nabbed

