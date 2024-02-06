Lizzy Anjorin has reacted to the stealing allegation that was made against her when she went to the Lagos Island market

She said it was all set up and told her fans that they should hold 'Sepeteri' if anything happens to her

The mother of one also said that she drives a tear rubber car worth millions of naira and asked why she would steal 90k

Nollywood actress turned entrepreneur Lizzy Anjorin has reacted to the stealing allegation leveled against her.

Legit.ng had reported that Anjorin was allegedly caught after she allegedly made a fake alert to buy gold at the Lagos Island market.

In a new development, the mother of one made a video to address the allegation. According to her, her God is bigger than her distractor whom she called; "Sepetari".

Lizzy Anjorin opens up on allegation of stealing.

Source: Instagram

She recalled a time she was accused of stealing a car and added that the Lagos Island scene was a setup. The businesswoman mentioned that another person had been set up in the same way but he made a mistake by confessing to what he didn't do and he paid for it.

Lizzy Anjorin boasts of her properties

In the recording, the woman who renounced Islam mentioned that she drives a tear rubber car worth millions of naira. she added that if she could afford that, why will she steal N90k?

Explaining further, she said her fans should ask people she has sold land to and the amount she sold them.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the response given by Anjorin. Here are some of the comments below:

@lingeriebytemmy:

"So Iyabo knew you were going to the market then set you up.'

@hetunu_fortune:

"This is clearly a setup."

@abikeh_peal:

"Can this woman just keep quiet for a while pls."

@joshtosp5:

"Who is sepeteri?Did sepeteri use your phone to do transfer. One of your problem is you talk much. You do not know when to stop abusing people. Keep quiet and go inside please."

@just_say_it_111:

"After thought, why didn’t she react or respond vigorously when being accused and molested by such a grave accusation?"

@sussannerichard:

"Am standing with Lizzy on this cos this is clearly a set up."

@therealbigbaaaby:

"Embarrassing though, but God will vindicate you if it’s but true ."

@eyanmayweather:

"u go explain tire."

@isaiah_olushola_adewale:

"No light inside your car?"

@real_jhumie:

"If on a norms lizzy go don use curse scatter everywhere. She is unusual calm."

