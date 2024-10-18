Ayra Starr Opens Up About Not Sleeping for 2 Days, Fans React: “She's Pregnant”
- Singer Ayra Starr is known for her beautiful looks and skimpy fashion sense but she appeared different during an Instagram Live session with her fans
- Her fans observed the change in her look and they asked her what caused it, the singer was quite expressive as she shared her inability to sleep
- She noted that she was tired in the video, however, some of her fans said her lack of sleep did not affect her beauty
Doing music is singer Ayra Starr's first love, but it can be stressful for her and she does not hesitate to express her feelings.
Away from performing on stage, the Rush crooner decided to spend some time with her fans on Instagram Live and they noticed how different she looked.
They inquired about her facial appearance and she noted that it was because she had not slept in two days.
The 21-year-old artiste (real name Oyinkansola Aderigbibe), who has often made the news for rocking skimpy attires, added that she was quite tired. Her fans said despite that she had not slept for two days, she still looked beautiful.
Watch Ayra Starr's video below:
Reactions to Ayra Starr's tired look
Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Ayra Starr's video below:
@_joyful_joyy_:
"Nevertheless she still look beautiful."
@tebis_wealth:
"She looks so different but yet beautiful."
@onlyonelansana:
"The truth is she’s turning to a full grown woman now so she’s changing form and look she’s still fine for me though."
@tiwasavage.newz:
"She looks good."
@onlyonelansana:
"But why she never sleep abi she day shoot."
@kaycee_gadget:
"You look stressed."
@laladontsnooze:
"She’s pregnant."
@milz_of_9jah:
"What keeps you up in two days I need that."
6 times Ayra Starr caused unrest online
Earlier, Ayra Star is not only known for her global music status, but her love for skimpy clothes has also become her trademark.
Whether she is performing on a stage or simply attending an event, she makes her fans notice her presence with her outfit.
This article takes a look at the times the Rush crooner unsettled netizens with her daunting fashion statements.
