Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, recently took to social media to cry out after receiving an unexpectedly large sum of money in his NGO account.

VDM called on his fans and Nigerians to bear witness as he disclosed that he received N100 million in his NGO account around 7 PM on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024.

Netizens claim Chiefpriest sent VDM money. Credit: @verydarkblackman @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Recall that VDM has been receiving money donations from fans since opening an NGO account, with the aim of supporting the lives of children in public primary schools.

However, the N100 million sent to his NGO account has left VDM worried, and he is urging Nigerians to help him.

The critic stated that he was not into fraud or money laundering as he was with Zenith Bank to carry out proper investigations regarding the money.

As of the time he shared the video, VDM has raised the sum of N170 million.

Sharing the video, VDM wrote in the caption:

“zenithbankplc please investigate my NGO account,I don’t know what is going on,hope im not being set up….I AM NOT INTO MONEY L^UNDERING I DO NOT DO FR^UD(FOR THE RECORD) Nigerians bare me witness I don’t know what’s up with the account.”

Watch the video below:

Chiefpriests, others react as VDM cries out

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, including a reaction from Davido's bestie, Cubana Chiefpriest, who used emojis to say 'Money na water.'

cubana_chiefpriest:

"💸 Na 💦."'

sunnychimaudeh:

"The real Transparency International in person."

hairess_gallery:

"it's cubana chief priest that sent the money lol."

chefkene:

"this's the first time my guy dey fear."

gift_tambari:

"Honesty at its peak."

prinzhazzan:

"No worry na Cubana cheif priest send am."

augustinafom:

"VDM to the world guy calm down."

VDM gives out N250k to 4 people

In other news, the critic gave N250k to four fans and followers for self-development.

Earlier, he encouraged his fans to share the new skill they wanted to learn.

VDM expressed his commitment to supporting dedicated Nigerian youths in their journey toward financial independence.

Source: Legit.ng