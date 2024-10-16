VDM, in a new video, has reacted to the government's plans to include vocational skills in the basic education curriculum

The social media critic claimed the government copied him as he disclosed what he intended to achieve with his NGO

VDM, who hailed the federal government, however, agreed with FG not to frustrate his plans

Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has applauded the federal government's recent announcement to include vocational skills in the basic education curriculum.

Recall that the Minister of Education, Prof Tahir Mamman, who said the new curriculum for basic schools will take effect from January 2025, added that pupils in basic schools will be required to acquire at least two skills such as plumbing, tiling, hairstyling, floor works, POP and solar installation.

VDM sends a message to FG over the basic school curriculum. Credit: @verydarkblackman/proftahirmamman

Source: Instagram

VDM claims FG copied him

The critic, who runs a non-governmental organisation, stated that the new curriculum being initiated by the government was already part of his plans to support children in the ghetto.

VDM, who bragged about motivating FG to work, appealed to the government to ensure the new curriculum is implemented in 2025.

He also urged the government not to frustrate his efforts, adding that they could be co-competitors. VDM also revealed he has raised over N60 million for his NGO

Sharing the video, VDM wrote in a caption:

"Is all about my ghetto kids, it’s their time now I am the awareness have touched the government,maybe it was in their plans before ooo,last last ghetto children it’s your turn now……to those of you saying all neg@t!v€ things about me continue oo but try send small tin too."

Watch VDM's new video below:

VDM gives out N250k to four persons

Meanwhile, Nigerian social media activist Verydarkman gained the admiration of many following his benevolence online.

The TokTik sensation called out four fans on the internet and promised to support them with N250k so they could learn new handwork.

In the video, VDM shared his intentions to support more after he confirmed their proposals.

Hailing VDM, a netizen said,

"God bless you for showing people WHERE THE MONEY Dey, in a time when money no dey ! Na man you be."

Source: Legit.ng