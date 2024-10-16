Nigeria actress Angela Okorie has once again reacted to reports that she was forcefully evicted from her mansion in Lagos

Recall that a video went viral on the internet showing properties of a house outside as it claimed that they belonged to the movie star

In a recent update, the mother of one made known her indignation and plans to deal with those peddling such rumours about her

Nigeria actress Angela Okorie has decided to take the bull by the horns regarding rumours of her mansion in Lagos state.

Reports and a video claiming the actress had been chased out of her house in the metropolitan city went viral on social media.

It added that the actress had not bought the house and that her rent was due for two years.

Although the movie star had earlier addressed the rumours and stated that she was not owing any rent, Angela in a recent post on her Instagram story pointed out that she was ready to deal with those spoiling her image.

The mother of one indicated readiness to retaliate against anyone who is manipulating the truth to harm her reputation.

The screen diva reinstated she was not chased out of her mansion by her landlord.

Angela wrote:

" Nigerians if you guys believe that eviction story, that means you can believe anything on social media tufiakwa.

"I should be worried, am no more safe in this country. l am not owing any rent o, Na plan work with Nwayi gala with landlord to make it look like is eviction,i and my son wasn't even in that video, why are people so gullible.

"Angela Okorie addresses rumors that her landlord kicked her out of the house. Imagine say I Dey house, una believe say ego happen? Dead body go supluse see there are evil people in this world,make una leave me una say no, okay nah the battle line have been drawn, na war I go give una, I Dey come

"Anybody that pays people to change narratives about me is evil We must use one person do scapegoat first"

Angela Okorie calls out aides

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela began the new year on a heated note by taking action against her former personal assistant and others.

The screen goddess accused her former aide of engaging in extortion and involving her 12-year-old son.

Angela shared a photo of her former assistant on social media while noting what she intended to do to him and his accomplice.

