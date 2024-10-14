A Nigerian lady has publicly proposed that DNA testing become a standard procedure in all hospitals

In her defence, the woman shared the sad story of her friend who's battling with his life after finding out that his three children are not his

Mixed reactions trailed the post as some people supported her campaign while others had other opinions to share

A Nigerian lady recently took to Facebook to advocate for compulsory DNA testing, citing the devastating experience of a close friend.

She launched the campaign in a Facebook post which quickly went viral and triggered lots of reactions and comments from netizens.

Man hospitalised over DNA result

Chioma Onwuesi revealed how her friend's world was shattered upon discovering, after years of living abroad, that none of his three children were biologically his.

Onwuesi's proposal about DNA testing garnered mixed reactions, with some supporters hailing her campaign as a vital measure to prevent similar traumas.

They argued that mandatory DNA testing would promote transparency and accuracy in family relationships.

However, others expressed concerns about the potential consequences, citing issues of privacy, cost, and emotional distress.

Some argued that such testing could lead to unnecessary family breakdowns and social stigma.

"DNA should be compulsory in every hospital. A friend of mine is battling with his life at the hospital after finding out that all his 3 kids are not for him after so many years in abroad," Chioma said.

Reactions trail sad story of paternity fraud

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

Uchenna Nneka said:

"Well it depends in my place ita the man that paid a human bride price that has every child she has. So DNA is baseless."

Desmond Burma said:

"I don plan everything already sev. I will save the DNA money separately. Immediately they tell me that my wife give birth like this I will tell doc to do DNA immediately. The result will definitely comes out before naming ceremony day which will decide may be we will do it or not."

Saminu Babangida said:

"A lot of dubious blames but truth be told, most hospitals are carelessly swapping new born kids. Many cases of both AA parents but with AS children."

Purity Isaac said:

"When I said DNA test immediately after delivery, some women think am mad and doesn't respect women enough."

Prince White added:

"What is happening to some of our Nigerian women? They used to be the best wives in Africa, well trained and cultured. but what is really happening? NO WONDER our brothers are going to other countries to Marry. God help our sisters."

Man discovers wife cheated after DNA test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a shocking story of infidelity and deception went viral on Twitter.

According to the tweet, the man had been married for 14 years and had three boys with his wife, who was also a preacher in their church.

