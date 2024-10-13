Actress Angela Okorie has responded to the news that her landlord ejected her from her home for not paying her rent for two years

The movie star said the news was false and she dragged some bloggers for driving a false narrative about her

She also said that her appearance fee is $20k and lives an expensive lifestyle, hence it was difficult for her to owe any landlord

Nollywood star Angela Okorie has stated that she did not owe her landlord as widely reported in the media. Besides, she was not around when her properties were moved out by her boys.

She said that some of her associates she fell out with want to bring her down and they teamed with some bloggers to do so.

Okorie also mentioned how a blogger Cutie Juls has been on her case she was shot and tried to change the narrative. Nevertheless, she claimed she was bigger than everyone bigger than everyone fighting her.

The mother of one stated that no landlord would allow any tenant to live in their apartment for two years without paying. Besides, she owns some homes and never claimed she owned the building in Lekki County, Lagos. She added that her appearance fee was $25k and she lives an expensive lifestyle.

Angela noted that she fed some of the people trying to bring her down and she mentioned a certain Chamberlain, and she promised to deal with all of them.

See Angela Okorie's response in the slides below:

Reactions to Angela-Okorie's reply on landlord eviction

Check out some of the reactions to Angela Okorie's response to landlord evicting her from her home below:

@softjbarbie001:

"But sincerely no landlord will allow u stay 2month sef without paying talk less of 2 good years hmmm I didn't believe that story."

@diamond_foray1:

"But which landlord go allow tenant live 2 years without rent? If this Tpain era. Ah."

@timi_grey:

"Her vocabulary is very poor."

@nommys_:

"Such a chaotic life this lady lives. They’re always chasing you. Enemies here and there. So sad!"

Angela Okorie calls out aides

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angela began the new year on a heated note by taking action against her former personal assistant and others.

The screen goddess accused her former aide of engaging in extortion and involving her 12-year-old son.

Angela shared a photo of her former assistant on social media while noting what she intended to do to him and his accomplice.

