The entire Nollywood industry is in high spirits as one of the most prominent veteran actresses Mama Rainbow, turns 82

Mama Rainbow shared amazing pictures of herself rocking an olive green dress with flare and pleat designs

Idowu Philips capped her look with some transparent glasses with black rims, making her look younger than ever

Legendary veteran Nigerian actress Mama Rainbow, whose real name is Idowu Philips, clocked 82 on October 16, 2024.

The actress took to social media to share sweet pictures of herself, with a caption that announced her new age and thanked her creator.

Celebs celebrate Mama Rainbow as she turns 82. Credit: @mamarainbowofficial

Mama Rainbow's post was met with celebratory messages from her junior colleagues, including Yemi Solade, Faithia Balogun, and Dayo Amusa.

Taking to social media, she wrote:

"+ 1 today am now 82 years today 🙏🎂 thank you DADDY."

See post below:

Mama Rainbow has been in the movie industry for well over 55 years. She has acted in both English and Yoruba movies. She worked as a healthcare practitioner for many years before she fully delved into acting.

Her nickname comes from "Osumare" (meaning rainbow in English), the name of Sir Hubert Ogunde's theatre group.

Fans celebrate Mama Ranbow

Read some comments below:

@nikkilaoye:

"Happy Birthday ma. God bless you more as you add a new year today Amen ❤️❤️."

@esther_kale:

"Happy birthday my beautiful mother of nations."

@toluwanisings:

"Haaaaa grandma 82 like 60 haaa. Happy birthday legend😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

@siltoksfashion:

"This is grace, I tap into this kind of Grace, happy birthday ma… ojo yin atunbo dale loruko Jesu🙏."

@gleeoflife:

"Happy birthday grandma."

@ashabi.mohsimple_:

"Happy birthday to you grandma, more good years in good health and peace ma 🥳🥳🥳🎁🎁😍😍😍

@opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"Happy birthday youngest 82nd birthday gal in the world 🎂🎉🎊🎁❤️."

@sanyeri234:

"Happy Birthday to you ma."

Mama Rainbow took AMVCA plaque to church

Meanwhile, Iya Rainbow has shown how she celebrated the Merit Award she received at the AMVCA on Saturday.

In the viral video, she danced and held the award plaque in her hands while some church members join her.

At a point, she held onto it firmly so it wouldn't fall off while someone was trying to drag it from her.

