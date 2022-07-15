Nigerian comedian Princess has now started to lash out at her detractors after she faced pushback while trying to get Baba Ijesha punished

Recall that Baba Ijesha was recently found guilty and sentenced to 16 years in jail for molesting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter

In an emotional video on social media, Princess placed heavy curses on Yomi Fabiyi, Mama Rainbow and other Baba Ijesha supporters

Popular Nigerian comedian, Princess, has now started to heavily blast her detractors on social media after Omiyinka James aka Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in jail.

Recall that Baba Ijesha and Princess caused a serious buzz in 2021 after the comedian accused him of molesting her 14-year-old foster daughter.

After the back and forth in court and on social media from supporters of the embattled actor, Princess has now addressed them now that Baba Ijesha has been found guilty.

Princess curses Yomi Fabiyi, Mama Rainbow, for supporting Baba Ijesha. Photos: @princesscomedian, @babaijesha, @realyomifabiyi, @mamarainbowofficial

Source: Instagram

In a lengthy Instagram live video, Princess made sure to heavily curse out two of Baba Ijesha’s biggest supporters at the time, Yomi Fabiyi and Idowu Phillips aka Mama Rainbow.

The actress laid curses on them and their generation yet unborn as she recounted some of the ways they frustrated her and tried to stop justice from being served.

Princess also noted that she was forced to move from her house because of the threats she was receiving at the time.

In tears, the comedian cursed out Yomi Fabiyi, Mama Rainbow, other Baba Ijesha supporters and their children yet unborn.

See the video below:

Princess’ video raises mixed reactions from Nigerians

After Princess’ heartfelt video made the rounds online, Nigerians had mixed feelings about it. While some people understood her pain, others said the curses were not needed. Read some of their comments below:

Tavinbeads:

“Why curse the little child this is too much o‼️”

Fitnfabdami:

“I don’t love curses o… but these ones she’s just done, they ALL deserve it. It’s so painful trying to subvert justice and trying to gaslight the public to make victims look like rabble rousers, to shield a v!le pedoph!le. I’m glad justice was served and she is now vindicated.”

Mide_fwesh:

“You don't tell people how to react to the pain you caused them. May God heal her!”

Superwoman9ja:

“Wow this is deep. I understand her pain though.”

Iamitohan_p:

“Ah!! Walaha for who marry from Yomi generation oo! Ah see curse !! But bringing his innocent child into the curses ahhhh make I no talk shaaaa ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

Taricoco:

“Allow her to express and feel however the fu*ck she wants to feel .. you don’t tell people how to react in pain , na God go decide if he want answer her prayers/ curses or not!!”

Hmm.

Iyabo Ojo reacts to Baba Ijesha's 16 years jail sentence

Top Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has now broken her silence after Baba Ijesha’s 16 years prison sentence.

Iyabo was one of those whose voice was very loud during the fight for justice, and she has now taken to social media to speak on Baba Ijesha’s guilty verdict.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the mother of two dedicated the win to boys and girls who have been assaulted.

Source: Legit.ng