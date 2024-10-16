Nigerian megastar Burna Boy has continued to make great strides around the world, now leading the Nigerian contingent on the renowned Billboard Hot 100 chart

The Port Harcourt-born rapper, who soared to international stardom with his blockbuster hit track 'YE', bagged another feat on America's Billboard Hot 100 chart.

While Burna Boy took the lead, his colleagues like Davido and Wizkid were also placed in their positions, garnering reactions online

Burna Boy has emerged as one of Africa's most accomplished artists, having achieved international renown with his iconic song 'YE'. His music has received several honours and sold-out shows.

In addition, the international star now holds the record for the most appearances by a Nigerian artist on America's Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Burna Boy now the Nigerian artist with most charting songs in Hot 100 history. Credit: @burnaboy, @wizkid, @davido

Source: Instagram

The Grammy nominee has reached a new milestone with Coldplay's 'We Pray', featuring Little Simz, which debuts at No. 87 on the chart for the week of October 19, 2024.

Damini Ogulu MFR AKA Burna Boy now has 6 Billboard entries, the biggest being his hit track 'Last Last', which peaked at No. 44 and stayed 19 weeks on the chart.

Tems, a Grammy winner, comes in second with five chart entries. Tems made history as the first Nigerian musician to reach the top of the charts with her appearance on Future's 'Wait For U'.

Wizkid is the third-highest-ranking Nigerian on the chart, with four entries, including a No. 1 inclusion from Drake's 'One Dance,' making him the first Afrobeats artist to reach the Billboard Hot 100 summit.

Rema, CKay, Fireboy, Davido, and Lojay have each logged one entry on the chart.

The Mavin signee has the highest charting song in Afrobeats, 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez, which peaked at number three. CKay's single 'Love Nwantiti' peaked at number 26 on the list. Fireboy's 'Peru' remix, starring Ed Sheeran, peaked at No. 54. Davido and Lojay made their chart debut with Chris Brown's 'Sensational', which peaked at number 94.

Burna Boy spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@edml0ver:

"In as much as I’m not a big fan of him. Fr he’s the biggest Nigerian musician currently. Even tho other fanbase try to compare, he’s just above them fr."

@huzaaib:

"Six tracks on the Hot 100, setting the bar high for Nigerian artists."

@fooball_memes:

"I still don't know why so many people enjoy his music. It's obviously auto tune."

@sakachi01:

"Burna Boy is out here turning the charts into his personal playground! Who’s ready for him to drop a track that takes over the world next?."

@cryptoworldNG:

"He deserves it for being such a hard worker."

@IamEriOluwa:

:Burna Boy braggadocio is valid.

"He's the undisputable AFRICAN GIANT And he's stamped his gianthood with many groundbreaking records like the ones mentioned above. He is one of our biggest export at the moment. His exploits across the globe has created a good platform for Africans and Africa to leverage and increase our income.

"Look at what Davido and FOCALISTIC did? And how he became the first South African to perform at 02 arena because of that collaboration. I' looking forward to an annual MUSIC concert where we have all our African stars doing their things at a concert. "

@krpisoweb3:

"at this rate, he's gonna need a "Last Last" to leave room for the rest of us on the charts! We have what it takes now. There isn't another Michael Jackson again. We may never have this big opportunity again. God bless Nigeria."

Speed Darlington drops bold claim on Burna Boy

Speed Darlington has returned to social media, and he has started dragging Burna Boy a week after he regained his freedom.

In a new video he made, he accused the singer of paying blogs to promote him and said he was more successful than the singer.

The clip sparked reactions among fans who shared their opinions about Darlington and what he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng