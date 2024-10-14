The Big Brother Naija season 9 No Loose Guard show may have ended, but social media users are still interested

A complete chart of how viewers voted for the show contestants from week 1 to week 9 has emerged on social media

The chart saw some pairs with momentum from the first week while others dropped along the way

Nigerians loved the just-concluded BBNaija season 9, which had its own twists and turns. The dynamics of the season were unlike any before this, as the housemates came into the show in pairs.

While the winner had already been announced since the show ended, many were still interested in finding out how viewers voted all through the nine weeks of the show.

How fans voted for BBN 9 housemates. Credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

A chart showing how fans tried to keep their faves in the house has emerged online.

See the full chart here:

It will be recalled that the Big Brother Naija show graced our screens for almost three months. The show took us on a roller coaster of emotions with so much excitement, drama, anger, wins and losses.

Biggie also occasionally kept us on the edge of our seats with his new twists and turns. From cancelling the custodian game to the Head of House ballot and splitting the housemates from playing as pairs to individuals, we saw it all, and it was such a blast.

Congrats again to the winner, Kellyrae.

Fans react to BBNaija votes' chart

Read some comments below:

@temmystitches:

"Wanni and Handi...una try...😍."

@adesqueen046:

"Kaysquad no be anyone's mate o."

@2.delos:

"Double kay was the real Goat, champions."

@stephanieobienu:

"Onyeka have always been topping victory, checkas been topping shantoria."

@ceec_ceec:

"Onyeka take your flowers Biko."

@iscopatcave_cakes:

"Wow DK tried!!!! De maintain their position cept for when de agreed to let go Kassia. And the first week. Weldone."

@mrs.vezan:

"Onyeka touched bottom 4 the first week and nerv touched it again. The real odogwu fanbase. Well done Onyexstars."

Kellyrae speaks on his financial background

Meanwhile, Big Brother Naija winner Kellyrae disclosed his financial strength before he appeared on the show.

In a recent media chat, the reality TV star spoke about the uncertainty he faced while on the popular TV program.

The upcoming celebrity spoke about managing his N60 million cash prize when it finally arrives.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng