The hostile treatment the Nigerian Super Eagles received in Libya has remained a heated conversation

During the ordeal, the Super Eagles still brought the 'Naija vibes' with them to keep their sanity

A trending video showed Super Eagles singing Wizkid's 2010 hit song Tease Me in Libya

The Super Eagles have since returned to Nigeria landing at the Aminu Kano International Airport on Monday night, October 15, however, the ordeal from Libya remains fresh.

The Super Eagles, who were held hostage in Libya, used the challenging moment to entertain themselves.

Super Eagles groove to Wizkid's Tease Me.

Source: Instagram

A clip circulating on social media showed the Super Eagles, including their captain William Troost-Ekong, singing music star Wizkid's song Tease Me.

Tease Me by Wizkid was released in 2010 when the now-Star Boy was an upcoming signing to Banky W's EME music label.

The song was a track on his debut album, Super Star, released in 2011.

Watch video of the Super Eagles singing Wizkid's Tease Me below:

Recall that the Nigerian national team were stranded at the Al Abaq Airport in Libya for several hours after arriving in the North African country on Sunday, October 14.

Reactions as Super Eagles sing Wizkid's song:

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens hailed the Super Eagles for keeping a high spirit. Read the reactions below:

georgeanyanwu55:

"Why be say na wizzy dem remember to play ehn inside this Pandemonium! Oh 30BG."

Phina_Perfect:

"We are happy anywhere !! That’s what u can’t take from us… we find joy in all situation."

Nonny_Star:

"I swear the kind beat wey we for beat Libya say this match hold ee

krisskit:

"We are just built like this. Happy people no matter what. We are Nigerians amd we are happy people."

EniolaJoseph13

"We find happiness in any situation."

Afro_Ushie:

"No matter the situation, we always find way to be happy. That's the spirit of 9ja."

30BG drags Wizkid's sisters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a fan made a comparison between Davido's cousins and Wizkid's sisters in a clapback shared on X.

Two pictures of Davido's cousins and Wizkid's sisters were placed side by side as the fan gave them names.

The kind of identity given to the two of them sparked reactions in the comment section,n as many laughed at it.

