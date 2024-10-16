Nigerian comedian Lasisi Elenu has sparked a debate on social media after sending a voice note to former president Muhammadu Buhari

On Instagram, the funny man posted a voice note of himself crying in Buhari’s Instagram DM, saying he misses him

Lasisi’s emotional message to Buhari amid Nigeria’s economic hardship was met with mixed reactions from fans

Nigerian comedian Nosa Afolabi, aka Lasisi Elenu, has sent a voice message to former president Muhammadu Buhari in his Instagram DM.

As cries of economic hardship continue to dominate Nigerian social media, people have dealt with the issues in different ways, and comedian Lasisi took things a step further by reaching out to Buhari.

On his Instagram page, the funny man reposted the voice note he sent to Buhari’s Instagram DM. Lasisi broke down in tears as he poured out his heart to the former president.

According to the comedian, he greatly misses Buhari. He said:

“Boss good evening sir, how is work and the family? I am not sending you this message on behalf of anyone, I think I owe it to myself and my family and to be honest, I never thought I would be here doing this at this time. First I don’t even know how to go about this, I feel like I’m trying my best to be respectful. I miss you, I miss you. God abeg! I miss you sir.”

Listen to the audio message below:

Nigerians divided over Lasisi’s VN to Buhari

After Lasisi posted his voice note to Buhari on his page, the post garnered a series of interesting comments from Nigerians. While some of them were amused, others said they did not agree with him missing the ex-president. Read what some of them had to say below:

Shoes_by_demokraft:

“Gather here, If you miss Jonathan ❤️❤️❤️.”

tonycruiz_:

“Baba no fit hold am again 😂 We miss u 😭.”

Ddfilmworks:

“Who would have thought a day like this will come 😂.”

i.s.tvgram:

“It's getting worser ooo.”

officialpeachfire:

“We suppose gather apologise to Jonathan as a country😭.”

sunnypresh:

“Nah Jonathan we miss pass 😭😭.”

Omotapaa:

“Lasisi has it gotten to this, how can I be crying and laughing at the same time 😂.”

Shuga_jagaban:

“Na good luck Jonathan, you suppose go tell that one, miss buhari ke, no be him spoil the country before tinubu come take over to spoil am well 😢.”

Vc_perez_:

“Don’t separate APC from APC …. You can’t miss right hand n hate left hand… same body bro. Same Body! Bubu is the Beginning of the Pain…. T-pain is the Ending.”

crespin_beatz:

“Una Go still Miss T pain too 😭.”

Chammalucia_:

“Plz o miss buhari keh? We miss Johnathan! Na buhari start all this nonsense.”

Homad___:

“We don miss buhari make God no let us miss tinubu 😢.”

Mr_rice1_:

“This is too early 😂😂. Tinubu wey dem don give deadline to destroy 9ja before December 😁.”

Geoblaze_:

“If you go cry like this for Buhari how you go come cry for Jonathan?”

peacerufus7:

“God forbid!!!! I see Buhari as the cause of everything and I don't wish to see a man like him be the president of Nigeria again. How can one say he/she misses Buhari?? No naaaah.”

Chuba_nkaah:

“This is rubbish. Not funny.”

Dee_dan:

“I just listened to this now and my mind but went far to another thought. Nigerians pray o, so we will not miss T-pain oo. E nor go funny ooo.”

Poco Lee shares how tough it is

Meanwhile, the current state of the Nigerian economy is not encouraging for the masses, and celebrities have joined in the lamentations.

Dancer Poco Lee expressed his displeasure with the difficulty of getting fuel in the country despite the incessant increase in its price.

The situation has no end in sight yet, and it has become a worry for Poco Lee and other Nigerians.

