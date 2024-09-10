Lasisi Laments Working on Set With Majid Michel, Ghana Actors, Hosts Them: “They Are So Competitive”
- Lasisi has shared a funny encounter working with Ghanaian actors, including Majid Michel
- The skit maker shared a video from the movie set as he revealed how Ghanaians competed with their Nigerian counterpart
- Lasisi, who also hosted the Ghanaian actors at his home, shared a clip of the unusual meals they had
Content creator and skit maker Lasisi Elenu, whose real name is Nosa Afolabi, may have stirred up the famous Nigerian and Ghanaian rivalry.
This comes as Lasisi shared a heartwarming video from a movie set where Nigerian actors like Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Real Warri Pikin, and others worked with their Ghanaian counterparts, including Majid Michel.
Lasisi, in a voice-over, recalled how Ghanaians were ready to compete with their Nigerian counterparts at everything.
He also joked about how he didn't get to understand their use of English while working with them on the movie set.
In another clip, Lasisi shared how he hosted the Ghanaian actors at his home.
He was seen lamenting the strange meal they ate, as one of them ate a boiled egg with Oha soup, and another Ghanaian actor chose to eat plantain with a dish.
Watch Lasisi's video below:
Celebs, fans react to Lasisi's video
Legit.ng compiled some of the funny reactions, read them below:
iniedo:
"We are siblings laslas it’s all love."
majidmichelmm:
"As Lasisi was busy talking we were busy eating!! After that he came and said he’s hungry. The Nigerian food got finished by the Ghanaians so we had to prepare Ghanaian food for him in his house. After he ate he hasn’t talked about Ghanaians again."
jomaniinterior_design:
"Ghanaians and Nigerians are like the Yorubas and the Igbos. Fight online, Love themselves offline."
resinbypreshy:
"Omo Uncle Majid are you a vampire?? Why are you looking younger than you were when I was little."
Lasisi Elenu dances with pregnant wife
Meanwhile, Lasisi Elenu left fans gushing over a video of him and his heavily pregnant wife, Nonso Adika.
In the video's caption, the comedian wondered about pregnancy cravings as he revealed the hilarious things Nonso loves to do.
He gave shout-outs to all mothers, and Nigerians trooped to the comments section of the video to share mixed reactions.
