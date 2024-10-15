Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has shared his first post on social media after his release from detention

Recall that the music star was arrested after singer Burna Boy wrote a petition against him for allegedly making defamatory statements

Speed Darlington fired shots at the Grammy-winning musician with his post and netizens reacted

Nigerian rapper Darlington Okoye, aka Speed Darlington or Akpi, has broken his silence on social media after he was released from detention following his arrest, championed by singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy.

Recall that Speedy had shared a series of videos where he suggested that there was more to Burna Boy’s relationship with arrested US music mogul Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs. Akpi had also fired shots at the Grammy-winning singer’s mother, Bose Ogulu.

After Speed Darlington’s release from jail, the controversial rapper finally took to social media to share his first post.

On his Instagram page, Speedy posted a photo of baby oil accompanied by a rap audio in which he threw shade at Burna Boy.

Akpi noted that the worst had already happened to him and asked what could be done next. According to him, EFCC provides beds, DSS provides food, and he has survived ground zero.

In his words:

“EFCC dey give bed, DSS dey give food. I don survive ground zero, what can you do to me next? If I go missing, na you, if you go missing, no be me.”

See the post below:

Fans welcome Speed Darlington

Excited fans soon bombarded Speed Darlington’s first social media post after his release from jail. Several of them took to his comment section to welcome him, while others reacted to his shade at Burna Boy.

Read their comments below:

Club DJ welcomes Akpi with Burna's song

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Speed Darlington drew attention with a trending video of him dancing to Burna Boy’s song.

Shortly after Akpi’s release, a video of people welcoming him made the rounds on social media. In the clip, the controversial rapper was seen at a nightclub as one of the guests sprayed him money.

The club's DJ also changed the music from Davido’s track to a Burna Boy song. Speedy was seen dancing happily to the music.

