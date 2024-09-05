The current state of the Nigerian economy is not encouraging for the masses and celebrities have joined in the lamentations

Dancer Poco Lee has shared his displeasure with how difficult it is to get fuel in the country despite the incessant increase in its price

There is no end in sight yet to the situation and it has become an issue of worry for Poco Lee and other Nigerians

Nigerian dancer, Iweh Pascal Odinaka, aka Poco Lee, has expressed sadness over the rate of fuel scarcity in the country.

He stated that one has to be well connected to be able to get fuel and it was quite heartbreaking. The celebrity dancer added some sad emojis to buttress his point.

Aside from the scarcity of fuel, the consistent increase in its price is also a big issue for the masses. Besides Poco Lee, Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw also complained about the fuel situation in the country.

Her focus was on how the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) increased its fuel price to N885 which was the least amount anyone could get the product.

Poco Lee's fans stated that he does not like to stay at home while others offered to send him fuel.

Poco Lee advises fans

Legit.ng earlier reported that Poco Lee, shared deep advice with his fans after he found himself on the lips of his fans.

His recent social media post sparked many reactions online, as his fans all had much to say about it. He asked his fans to listen to his advisers.

While many may have found it hilarious, his words hit deep and made the most sense for those who were willing to take heed.

Source: Legit.ng